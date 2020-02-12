With Hamels Hurting, King Felix And Kid Newcomb Battle For Braves Job

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 13: Cole Hamels #35 of the Chicago Cubs stands in the dugout during … [+] the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on September 13, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Easy come, easy go.

That $18 million, one-year deal the Atlanta Braves gave Cole Hamels looked good last fall but not so much this spring. The day before pitchers and catchers were due to report at the team’s new CoolToday Park complex in North Port, Florida, Hamels turned up lame, the victim of tightness in his pitching shoulder.

That happens when a pitcher is 36 years old and has 2,694 2/3 innings under his belt.

The news was a dour note to what should have been a festive occasion – but the unexpected rotation vacancy could prove a blessing in disguise to two other Atlanta arms.

Felix Hernandez, a former Cy Young Award winner hoping to extend his career at age 34, hopes to fill the Hamels spot. So does Sean Newcomb, a hard-throwing lefthander who spent virtually all of last season in the bullpen because of shaky command as a starter.

Right behind them are Ian Anderson, Kyle Wright, and Bryse Wilson, three righthanders ready to step up from Triple-A.

But the main focus is on Hernandez, called King Felix during his heyday with the Seattle Mariners, and Newcomb, the key return received by the Braves when they swapped slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons to the Los Angeles Angels in 2015.

Hernandez, in camp on a make-good basis, signed a minor-league contract for $1 million. That’s a big gamble for somebody who went 9-22 over the last two years and bottomed out with a career-worst 6.40 earned run average last summer.

He’s spent his entire 15-year career in the American League, pitching for the Seattle Mariners, but has a Cy Young Award and a perfect game on his resume.

The problem is that in baseball, what counts is not what you’ve done but what you’ve done lately.

That’s where pride kicks in. Nobody wanted King Felix, which is why Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos inked him to a minor-league contract for a relative pittance. If he has anything left in his well-used right arm, he could be the steal of the winter.

Newcomb, 27, surfaced in 2017, won 12 games the next year, and came within an out of pitching a no-hitter against the heavy-hitting Los Angeles Dodgers. But an inability to throw strikes, an issue that plagued him even before the Simmons swap was completed, has impeded his progress.

The Braves like the idea of keeping Newcomb in their bullpen, where he and free agent signee Will Smith would be the only lefties. But they also promised Newcomb a chance to return to the rotation. At $575,000 this year, he could be the cheapest starter on any of the top NL East clubs.

At the moment, the only certain Atlanta starters are Mike Soroka, a 2019 All-Star and Cy Young Award contender; lefty Max Fried, a Sandy Koufax admirer whose 17 wins led last year’s Atlanta staff; and Mike Foltynewicz, who seemed to resurrect his career after an unexpected detour to the minors last summer.

Hamels had been projected for the fourth spot, with Hernandez, Newcomb, and the rookies hoping to round out the starting five.

If the Braves have serious designs on keeping the National League East title they have won each of the last two years, they’ll have to find two starters between now and the end of March, when the 2020 season starts.

Both the Washington Nationals, who won the 2019 World Series via the wild-card route, and the New York Mets, who have six potential starters, are more solid and more certain than the Braves when it comes to starting pitching.

That brings us back to The King vs. The Kid. With Hamels likely to be sidelined well beyond the start of the season, it’s even possible both of them can open as starters. But Hernandez will have to prove healthy and Newcomb will have to show he can throw the ball over the plate.

On a team where most roster spots are already set, lots of eyes are on the brewing battle.

