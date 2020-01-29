Without Kids, Disney Plus Is A Desert Post-‘Mandalorian’

The Mandalorian

Disney

If you’re like me, a bored person who spends too much time watching TV, you have a routine. Unless you’re actively working on a show, to find your next thing to watch, you will go through your streaming services to see what’s on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime etc. to see what you’ve missed there or what’s new. You may spend more time looking for something to watch than you do actually watching the thing you find.

But what isn’t part of my routine? That would be Disney Plus, which is supposed to be Netflix’s most fearsome competitor in this new streaming age.

I recently realized I have not even opened the app since The Mandalorian ended over a month ago.

It’s kind of wild to see the split in Disney Plus users, as it is a very clear divide between those who have kids and those who don’t.

If you have kids? The Disney Plus app might just be the most mandatory thing you’ve ever purchased with its truly massive catalogue of family-friendly content from classics to new movies and series. I know people that have watched Disney Plus daily as a result.

And then there are the folks like me, big adult nerds without kids who bought Disney Plus for the sole purpose of watching The Mandalorian, and yet now that it’s over, there is practically nothing coming to the service of any interest until fall when The Mandalorian returns, and at least one or two of the first Disney Plus Marvel shows may show up.

As a result, I know that many Disney Plus subscribers have cancelled their subscriptions immediately after The Mandalorian ended, which is not what Disney wants to see, obviously. Stupidly, I bought an entire year’s worth of streaming in order to get a tiny discount, assuming I would at least use the app for work. And yet again, I have not opened it once in the past month.

Clone Wars

Disney

For me, quite literally the only thing of potential interest on Disney Plus before next fall is the return of Clone Wars, the animated series. And yet even though I am a big Star Wars fan, that’s a series I have found it hard to get into, and now am finding it hard to have the will to catch up to the present season. I watched a few seasons a couple years ago, and while sure, it’s obviously better than the prequels, I didn’t love the animation and didn’t find it especially gripping. So for me, it’s a bit of a tall order for people to say “ah just catch up on The Clone Wars” when that’s 121 episodes over five seasons of a show that started in 2008 (and looks appropriately dated), with 12 more coming next month. This is, you might say, a bit of a commitment compared to eight, thirty minute episodes of The Mandalorian, which is more along the lines of what I’m looking for.

I just wish Disney Plus had launched with more of a robust content strategy for this first year. For something that is supposed to rival Netflix, even if it’s just starting out, it’s kind of wild that it has one, maybe two shows that appeal to an avid binge-viewer like me for pretty much its entire first year. Meanwhile, I’m over here watching some new Netflix series more or less every weekend.

Yes, I suppose this will change eventually. We have three announced Star Wars series and at least seven Marvel projects that will be scattered through 2020, 2021, and 2022. So it seems like we will settle into some sort of content rhythm eventually. But yes, it is extremely weird to have so much fanfare around a Disney Plus launch and I am watching something like DC Universe more often than the huge new streaming app from one of the biggest corporations on earth. That tells me something has gone wrong with your launch, minus your big Mandalorian success story.

