Wojciech Szczęsny: Juventus Goalkeeper Labels Defeat To Hellas Verona As ‘Embarrassing’

TURIN, ITALY – JANUARY 19: Juventus’ goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny gestures during the Serie A match … [+] between Juventus and Parma Calcio at Allianz Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Giorgio Perottino – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Juventus FC via Getty Images

Juventus shot-stopper and Polish international Wojciech Szczęsny says his sides 2-1 defeat to Hellas Verona on Sunday is “embarrassing” and indicates “the team struggle away from home.”

Maurizio Sarri’s side went 1-0 ahead thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo mid-way through the second half, before former Liverpool and AC Milan forward Fabio Borini equalised 10 minutes later. Giampaolo Pazzini’s penalty four minutes from time sealed the win, and gave Gialloblu a shock victory over Juve.

“It’s a defeat that hurts. Tomorrow we will have a meeting as usual after a game,” Szczęsny told Sky Sport Italia.

“We paid because we weren’t careful at an important stage in the game, we need to understand what happened.

“Our motivation is still there, we are good at home, but on the road we have a bit of difficulty. I think it’s a mental aspect, it has to change immediately because it’s embarrassing that a team of this value leaves points on the road like this.”

TURIN, ITALY – JANUARY 19: Juventus’ goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in action during the Serie A match … [+] between Juventus and Parma Calcio at Allianz Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Filippo Alfero – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Juventus FC via Getty Images

Having broken David Trezeguet’s record set in 2005-06, Ronaldo scored in his 10th consecutive – one short of a Serie A record.

“Ronaldo is angry like all of us, he did everything to make us win, It’s difficult to explain because we didn’t concede two goals in moments of difficulty, they happened when we were controlling the game.

“I believe that we must also find the ability to sacrifice ourselves when defending the result, to suffer a little. When going ahead, it is normal for the opposing team to attack and it’s important not to concede.”

If Juventus are to go on to win the Serie A title this season, Szczęsny highlighted the importance of winning away from home. The Old Lady have lost three games in the domestic top flight this campaign, all away from the Allianz Stadium.

VERONA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 08: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus celebrates after scoring the opening … [+] goal during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on February 8, 2020 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Getty Images

“On the road we haven’t done well lately, we need to regain confidence and the ability to bring home results. Inter and Lazio could close the gap on the Bianconeri, with games in hand.

“There is always a concern when we lose games, but we continue to work, we are immediately thinking about the next game, in the Coppa Italia, and then to get back to the league.”

Juventus now turn their attentions to the Copa Italia and are looking to return to winning ways against a Zlatan Ibrahimović-inspired AC Milan on Thursday night at the San Siro.

Milan were defeated 4-2 by Juve’s title rivals Inter on Sunday, as Antonio Conte’s side launched a superb second-half comeback from 2-0 down, to stun the Rossoneri and go top of Serie A on goal difference.

