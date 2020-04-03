World Of Celeb Rehab Moves To Social Media In Time Of COVID-19

You are famous. You are also an addict, fighting off the ravages of drugs or alcohol. As a celebrity, the natural overconfidence and entitlement of wealth and popularity lead to the deadliest pitfalls of dependence.

If this was any other year, such celebrities in crisis could head to a select collection of elite, international clinics and medical professionals to treat the unique challenges of superstar addiction. However, the quarantine and social distancing orders around the planet leave such pricey recovery spots off-limits even to those without the slightest financial worry. In that case, even the world of celebrity rehab moves over to social media.

London’s Susan Hepburn is an expert working on addiction recovery between the U.K, Europe and the U.S. While every therapist works within a blanket of confidentiality, artists and other celebrities head to Hepburn because of her reputation for dedicated discretion.

“I maintain confidentiality on everyone I treat, including celebrities,” Hepburn confirms. “It is crucial to have integrity and for everyone to feel safe in my room.”

With everyone from fans to the paparazzi chasing them down — especially in their darkest hours — celebrities need additional protections more anonymous clients might not. However, Hepburn insists such celebrity necessities don’t add up to an extra ego trip for the famous client.

“There’s no additional sense of ego or entitlement for a celebrity patient,” Hepburn adds. “They become pussy cats in my room. I never see any ego and as they are equally vulnerable as the next person when they need my help. I put everyone at ease with my technique, and it’s clear to see that I take my work seriously. I care what happens to everyone that I treat. This applies to all walks of life.”

With Hepburn’s room essentially unavailable during the Coronavirus crisis, and “stay at home” orders spreading across Hepburn’s treatment territory, she turned to social media to stay in touch with her celebrity patients. Even though that means unusual procedures, the focus stays on the same therapeutic goals.

“We are practicing everything as normal, but we’re using FaceTime and voice calls,” she explains. “Same sessions, same results.”

While many people around the world decry their homebound lives during spring 2020, Hepburn suggests her patients find it useful — especially those looking to avoid public attention. Staying at home and checking in for therapy via social media offers another level of safety.

“My clients are currently loving (social media sessions) as it means no traveling to my clinic in Harley Street – and it’s the same results.”

