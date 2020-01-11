Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Shows The Importance Of Sound Science, Sleuthing, And Cooperation

Meat sellers at a wet market on Renmin Lu in Shanghai, China. These amazing markets sell anything … [+] from fish to meat, vegetables, to live poultry. Tucked away all over the city these wet markets are where most Shanghainese do their food shopping. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images Images)

The latest “novel coronavirus” emerged in Wuhan, China in mid-December and was quite rapidly preliminarily identified as likely a coronavirus, a common virus group which causes respiratory tract infections. This would be the third new coronavirus causing outbreaks in the past twenty years; it’s impressive seeing the scientific progress made since SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2003.

SARS, the first widespread and deadly coronavirus, spread globally, infecting almost 8100 and killing 774 in 37 countries before it was brought under control. Cases began in November 2003, and exploded over the first three months. It took until July to stop the outbreak.

Scientists discovered the link to civets in live animal markets in China. Subsequently fruit bats were found to be the likely reservoir for the virus. At that time, China was initially reluctant to openly discuss the scope of the SARS problem. Other countries, as India and Peru, had experienced severe financial losses after epidemics were reported in their countries. Gro Harlem Brundtland, then Director general of WHO, helped gain the Chinese government’s cooperation. Greater transparency and sharing specimens and information was essential to stopping the epidemic, as were rigorous infection control precautions.

The next novel coronavirus was MERS, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus, which emerged in 2012. A major problem in identifying and stopping that epidemic was that the Saudi government was less than forthcoming about the cases. In fact, there were solid reports that the Saudi government even directed physicians to misreport the cause of death of patients.

ProMed Mail, an infectious disease internet-based reporting system, was essential in rapidly communicating information, just as FluTrackers is now. (Both deserve more support as invaluable resources).

MERS was found to be primarily spread person-to-person, although a small percentage of patients had direct contact with camels, likely the major reservoir. Bats were also found to be hosts for the virus. In that outbreak, 851 people died.

Fighting over patent considerations and sharing samples and information was vicious; you might want to read about virologist Ali Mohamed Zaki’s firing.

Wuhan coronavirus

Now we have this new virus emerging in China. This has been handled more openly than before. China first reported the unusual cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) on 31 December 2019.

Initially, 59 people were thought to be infected. Scientists were able to isolate the virus from one patient. Electron microscopy led them to recognize that the virus appeared to be a typical coronavirus with its spiky surface.

Remarkably, scientists have already identified the genetic sequence of the virus—achieved by cooperation between university centers in Wuhan, Shanghai, and Sydney, Australia, and the Chinese CDC. They are also sharing the sequencing to make it available to other researchers.

So far, they have learned that while the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak was similar to SARS in being tied to live animal markets and the virus resembles bat viruses, they are caused by different viruses.

As of this morning (1/11/20), genomic testing has lowered the number of confirmed cases to 41. Seven patients are severely ill with pneumonia, one has died, and the others are stable. No human-to-human transmission has been detected.

What happens next?

Epidemiologic work will need to continue, monitoring close contacts of cases to look for new secondary cases. We still don’t know the source of the disease or how it was transmitted—though a mammal at the live meat market seems the most likely route. Marion Koopmans, DVM, PhD, an expert on zoonoses (animal related infections) at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands, asks a key question:

“What happened at that market that led to infection of so many people at the same time? And is that source contained—with the closing and cleaning of the market?”

Will the virus be found at other similar markets? What was different at this one in Wuhan? The reservoir of infection needs to be identified; it is suspected to be bats because of the similarities in the virus to SARS and MERS, though there are significant differences.

Antibody tests will need to be developed to screen for cases of infection that were asymptomatic.

The disease will need to be replicated in lab animals to better study how it is transmitted and how it causes illness.

While there has not yet been person-to-person spread demonstrated, surveillance will be tested when up to 400 million Chinese travel during the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Another thing that is different with this outbreak is that there has been much greater vigilance. Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea preemptively screened and isolated travelers from Wuhan and have found no spread. Symptomatic patients were found to have other viral infections.

There is reason for such caution. In 2003, SARS claimed 299 lives in Hong Kong alone. It’s no surprise that Hong Kong wants to make this new respiratory infection a statutory notifiable infectious disease, meaning suspected cases would have to be reported to public health authorities.

It turns out that the Pandemic Preparedness Exercise at Johns Hopkins University last month was quite timely. It used a fictional “novel coronavirus” as a case study modeled after MERS and SARS. Event 201 is available to watch. Emily Ricotta, PhD (@Iplaywithgerms) also live-tweeted it and her thread can be seen here. That is a more efficient way of seeing what happened, as well as being perhaps less depressing. My post also summarizes the group’s recommendations. The expertise of the participants was impressive. One of them was George Gao, Director-General of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC). A full list is available here.

This new “Wuhan virus” outbreak in China, which appears to be due to a novel coronavirus, is another warning to us about the need for more research in infectious diseases, epidemiology and control measures. Close contact with live animals is a common thread, as is habitat destruction (e.g. Ebola). We are lucky so far, but there is much we still don’t know about this new virus.

