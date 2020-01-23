Wuhan On Lockdown As Chinese Authorities Seek To Contain Spread Of Deadly Coronavirus

The transport lockdown was imposed around a month after the first cases of the illness were reported, and comes just a days ahead of tens of millions of people traveling across China to spend the Lunar New Year holiday with family.

There are fears that individuals who are unknowingly infected may pass on the coronavirus, as the incubation period is up to two weeks. Cases have been reported in other Chinese cities and now internationally in Thailand, the U.S., South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

Researchers say that the number of cases could be much higher than Chinese authorities are reporting. Imperial College London scientists say some 4,000 people could be infected in Wuhan alone.

Earlier this week, several countries including the U.S., U.K. and Australia said they were screening all flights from Wuhan. The U.K.’s business minister Andrea Leadsom warned on Thursday that the coronavirus is a “huge concern for the world.”

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.7% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.52% on fears that the virus would impact travel, tourism and retail stocks. China’s yuan reached a two-week low on Thursday.

Authorities in China have advised citizens against spending time in crowd and public places, while a number of film releases slated for the holiday season, which is a busy time for cinemas, have been suspended.

suspended on Thursday until further notice. The government is telling the city’s 11 million citizens not to travel after at least 17 people have died and 571 were infected with the coronavirus.

What to watch for: The World Health Organization convened a meeting of experts in Geneva on Wednesday, with the meeting set to resume on Thursday. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged China to take actions to limit the spread of the coronavirus internationally.

Key background: The strain of this coronavirus is unknown, but local officials say it started in a Wuhan seafood market and was transmitted from animals to humans. Chinese authorities have been providing regular updates, in contrast to the secrecy exercised during the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003, which killed 800 people mostly in China and Canada. There is no vaccine for this new strain of coronavirus, which is spread through coughing, sneezing, close contact or touching a contaminated area. Symptoms include coughing, difficulty breathing, fever, and in severe cases pneumonia, kidney failure and death.

Further reading: Public Health Experts Say Coronavirus Exposure May Be Wider Than China Admits (Sergei Klebnikov)

China has banned trains and planes from Wuhan

AFP via Getty Images

Topline: Authorities in Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the center of a rapidly-spreading outbreak of a pneumonia-like virus, has suspended transport networks and outgoing flights in a bid to contain the deadly illness.

