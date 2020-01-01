‘WWE 2K20’ Is Starting 2020 With A Bizzare Crashing Bug

reported by Kotaku, indicate that the game simply becomes unplayable in the new year.

” readability=”48.065390004671″>

WWE 2K20

Credit: 2k

2019 was not a great year for WWE 2K20, which earned near-universal derision for a bug-filled launch that transformed the game into a kind of ridiculous parody of itself. With that in mind, it’s remarkable that 2020 seems to be, if possible, worse. Widespread reports of a Y2K-like bug, reported by Kotaku, indicate that the game simply becomes unplayable in the new year.

People started reporting that WWE 2K20 started crashing shortly after midnight in the US, at least for those still playing the thing. And it seems to be a pretty complete bug: people report that it simply renders the game unplayable. One Youtube user managed to record the transition into oblivion here:

There are a ton of similar reports over on Reddit. 2K has acknowledged the bug and says that it is working on a fix:

The connection between the year and the crashes seems pretty clear, because people are reporting that you can fix the problem by setting the clock back to 2019.

It would be a remarkable problem for any game, but it really comes as a cherry on top—or really just another cherry in an unending succession of cherries—for a game that just can’t seem to do anything right. Our own Brian Mazique didn’t have much positive to say about the thing, awarding it 5.25/10:

“It feels as if this was a rebuilding year for the WWE 2K franchise. While a few of the legacy strengths such as the creation suite are still strong, the most important part, the gameplay is in a bad place. The previous years’ version of a game shouldn’t play significantly better than the new title, but that’s the case with WWE 2K20.”

Hopefully this thing is patched out quickly, but even so it’s hard to imagine what else is up next for this ill-fated ship. For our younger readers, the year 2000 came with a widespread fear that computer systems would crash because they were only coded with 2-digit years and wouldn’t be able to handle the millennial transition that would theoretically require 4-digit years. Nothing really came of that, but it’s remarkable to see something like it made manifest in this one truly strange situation.