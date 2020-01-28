WWE Champion Andrade Reportedly Suspended For Violating Wellness Policy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 05: WWE Superstars Andrade and Charlotte Flair attend the WWE Superstars … [+] For Hope Reception on April 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for WWE)

Getty Images for WWE

United States champion Andrade has reportedly been suspended for 30 days without pay by WWE for violating the promotion’s Wellness Policy, per Pro Wrestling Sheet.

According to WWE’s website, The Wellness Policy tests is composed of “cardiovascular testing, ImPACT, testing for brain function, substance abuse and drug testing, annual physicals, and health care referrals.”

It is unclear what led to Andrade’s rumored suspension. That information may never be made public. Robert Roode and Primo Colon both received similar suspensions last month.

WWE is expected to make an official announcement on their website as early as Tuesday morning. In the meantime, several other publications and known insiders are corroborating PWS’ story.

The 30-year-old Andrade, whose real name is Manuel Oropeza, is one of the more promising young performers with WWE.

He won the U.S. title at a house show in December 2019, and successfully defended it at the Royal Rumble on Sunday against Humberto Carrillo. He also recently became engaged to Charlotte Flair.

According to the linked report, Andrade was made aware of his suspension on Monday morning.

He did appear on WWE television on Monday Night Raw, but his match with Carrillo ended in a disqualification after the former’s manager Zelina Vega interfered.

In the aftermath of the match, Carrillo hit a Hammerlock DDT on Andrade on the exposed concrete floor. Assuming the reports are correct, this will likely be used as a means to explain Andrade’s absence from WWE television over the 30 days.

It is also unclear whether Andrade will be stripped of the U.S. title because of his absence. It is possible he could remain the champion, as he isn’t a part of a huge storyline. However, he also may not be firmly established enough for WWE to allow him to hold his place during this period, as it appears he’s being disciplined since the absence is reportedly without pay.

Look for more details this week, and perhaps on next week’s episode of Raw.

