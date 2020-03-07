Home Technology WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Braun Strowman Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro And Sami Zayn Odds, Preview, Prediction
Technology

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Braun Strowman Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro And Sami Zayn Odds, Preview, Prediction

written by Forbes March 7, 2020
WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Braun Strowman Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro And Sami Zayn Odds, Preview, Prediction
WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images for … [+] Singapore Sports Hub)

Getty Images for Singapore Sports Hub

WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman’s ongoing feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn should be coming to an end soon, hopefully.

While most will agree it was great to see the Monster Among Men get a title around his waist, there doesn’t appear to be a compelling future for this program. Still, Strowman will defend his title against all three of his rivals in a handicap match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday in Philadelphia.

According to BetOnline, Strowman is the sizable favorite to win this match.

  • Braun Strowman -500
  • Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro and Sami Zayn +300

From a creatively stimulating standpoint, there is almost nowhere positive for this match to go.

If Strowman loses the title, most will rightfully scream foul as the talented big man again gets the short end of the stick in WWE storylines. If he wins, it’s obviously the upteenth senseless show of Strowman’s fierceness that really hasn’t amounted to much during his unfortunately uneventful WWE run.

That’s not a knock on him.

Strowman is one of the most talented big men to come along in a while. He just hasn’t been given the stamp of approval to go over in the most high-profile spots.

Prediction

For what it’s worth, Strowman should retain his title here, and hopefully he finds himself in an entertaining feud against a different opponent heading into WrestleMania 36.

Here is a look at the updated card for Elimination Chamber after Friday’s episode of Smackdown added a match between Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak.

Full Elimination Chamber 2020 Card

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (Winner Faces Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania)

  • Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan

Intercontinental Championship 3-on-1 Handicap Match

  • (c) Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn  

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match

  • (c) The Miz and John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

No Disqualification Match

  • Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

  • (c) The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy

United States Championship Match 

  • (c) Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

Singles Match

  • Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

SAP BrandVoice: What Greta Thunberg Can Teach Us...

December 3, 2019

Apple’s Stunning New iPhone Needs More Love Than...

January 21, 2020

Digital Crack Cocaine: The Science Behind TikTok’s Success

January 18, 2020

Walmart Cyber Monday 2019: Here Are The First...

November 30, 2019

The Workplace Is Changing Rapidly – Can Initiatives...

February 10, 2020

Why Pharmacies Are About To Be Hit Hard...

January 24, 2020

Why Large And Powerful Companies Embrace Open Innovation

January 29, 2020

How VR And AR Could Be A Solution...

March 2, 2020

How Many Times Can I Lose My Identity?...

February 4, 2020

Get A Disney+ Annual Subscription For Cheap And...

December 17, 2019