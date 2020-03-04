Home Business WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Date, Start Time, TV, And Live Stream Info
written by Forbes March 4, 2020
Elimination Chamber 2020

Credit: WWE

WWE heads to the Wells Fargo Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday for the 2020 version of Elimination Chamber.

Four WWE titles will be on the line in the last pay-per-view event before WrestleMania.

  • Date: Sunday, March 8
  • Start Time: Preshow 6pm ET, Main Card 7pm ET
  • TV: PPV through local cable provider
  • Live Stream: WWE Network

The Draw

More than a specific match, the draw for Sunday’s event is the final lead-up to WrestleMania 36 on April 5. .

All of the events on the evening will add some of the final details before The Showcase of the Immortals. The biggest match on the EC 2020 card is the Elimination Chamber bout to determine who will challenge Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

Natalya, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan will wrestle for a chance to dethrone Becky as the Raw Women’s Championship. It’s possible that match winds up being the main event of the show.

Also, the Smackdown Tag-Team Championships will be on the line as the newly crowned champs The Miz and John Morrison defend their belts against The New Day, The Usos, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a tag-team Elimination Chamber match.

While WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, John Cena, new Universal Champion Goldberg, and other big stars like Charlotte aren’t scheduled to have a match on the card, it’s possible one, two or all of them could make an appearance.

More Matches to Come?

On Friday, WWE will be in KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, and it’s possible a few more matches could be added. As of now it appears Baron Corbin, Reigns and others don’t have an assignment.

Perhaps that will change on Friday night heading into Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Source

