WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Results: The Undertaker Costs AJ Styles Match Against Aleister Black

The Undertaker cost AJ Styles his No Disqualification Match against Aleister Black.

Credit: Twitter @WWE

Aleister Black picked u the biggest win of of his young career, pinning AJ Styles after The Undertaker made a shocking appearance.

Styles was well on his way to another nefarious victory over Black, but The Undertaker’s appearance and chokeslam of Styles assisted Black in a much-needed win.

AJ Styles had inadvertently developed a pattern as an insurmountable gatekeeper on WWE Raw. With most of WWE’s proven star power on the more prioritized Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Raw has been in rebuilding mode since getting the short end of the stick following October’s WWE Draft.

After seeming to identify Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo and Ricochet as pet projects on the Paul Heyman-led Raw, all three ran into a brick wall when presented with a career-altering opportunity against future Hall of Famer AJ Styles.

Styles made quick work of Alexander, soundly defeating the upstart in multiple one-on-one matches. Alexander has been M.I.A. ever since, amid growing frustration.

Humberto Carrillo did not fare much better, losing back-to-back matches to AJ Styles, one of which was for the United States Championship. Carrillo has treaded water despite his Rey Mysterio endorsement, though feuding with his rising, more charismatic, cousin Angel Garza has helped him remain relevant.

Ricochet was the most recent example of a developing star on Raw being turned away from the main event by AJ Styles. Oddly enough, his career may have ended with a one-sided, main event-caliber feud against Brock Lesnar. Prior to being squashed into obscurity by Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown, Ricochet engaged in a fruitless feud with Styles.

While promising at first—the two exchanged singles victories while feuding over Ricochet’s United States Championship—Styles was able to wrestle away the championship from Ricochet within two weeks of losing to him.

So when Aleister Black’s undefeated streak ended at the hands of an underhanded Styles this past week on Raw, the curse of AJ Styles appeared to be ready to claim its next up-and-coming victim.

With WWE in the midst of rehabilitating Styles after his quick loss to a The Undertaker (who didn’t even need to remove his hat and trench coat), it was tough to imagine Black getting his win back from Monday night. Raw’s most promising and effective upstart yet appeared all but certain to become yet another casualty to the world’s stingiest gatekeeper.

But with the help of The Undertaker, Aleister Black gained a career victory and AJ Styles—who will be in one of WrestleMania’s biggest matches—is not hurt in the least.

Source