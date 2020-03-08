WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: The Undertaker Returning And 5 Smart Booking Decisions

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 is a chance to do the right thing with AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Seth … [+] Rollins, The Undertaker and more. How should the PPV be booked?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 is the final major stop on the road to WrestleMania 36, but the lineup for the show is a weak one headlined by Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles and a women’s Elimination Chamber match for the RAw brand.

Over the past few months, WWE has already laid the foundation for, or even confirmed, several marquee Mania matches, including Edge vs. Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre, Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena, Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair. However, there are still plenty of major stars whose WrestleMania paths haven’t yet been confirmed or are unclear, including the likes of Daniel Bryan and Braun Strowman, among others. While Raw and SmackDown viewership have both remained surprisingly stagnant given that it is WrestleMania season, the red brand has consistently produced much better programming than the blue brand as of late.

A lot of SmackDown stars are lost in the shuffle, and plenty of uncertainty remains as we near WWE’s most important pay-per-view. As the last major event before WrestleMania 36, Elimination Chamber looks somewhat like a throwaway pay-per-view but still should answer plenty of questions about what lies ahead at WrestleMania, but whether it will actually set the stage for WWE’s TV ratings to improve at a time when that’s something the company desperately needs is a different story.

With important matches, like Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits set to have WrestleMania ramifications, WWE must make the right creative decisions at Elimination Chamber in order to plant the seeds for a successful WrestleMania 36.

Kevin Owens Costs Seth Rollins Again

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins appear on track for a big singles match at WWE WrestleMania 36:

With Rollins and Murphy dropping the Raw Tag Team Championship to The Street Profits on last week’s Raw thanks to an assist from Kevin Owens, it looks like WWE is moving forward with plans to do Owens vs. Rollins at WrestleMania 36.

WWE has put a lot of time and effort into this rivalry, and even though it hasn’t exactly been booked perfectly, it has certainly accomplished the goal of making Owens perhaps the most beloved fan favorite on Raw and transforming Rollins into one of the show’s most despised villains. As two of the cornerstones of the red brand, Rollins and Owens are more than deserving of a marquee singles match at Mania, especially after Owens was inexplicably left off the card last year even though he wasn’t injured at the time.

The best way to get to that bout? A repeat at Elimination Chamber of what fans saw on Raw when Owens cost Rollins the tag team titles. That way, Rollins is protected, and WWE capitalizes on Owens’ popularity and Rollins’ status as a loathed heel by having Owens ruin his opportunity to have gold around his waist again.

That’s a surefire way to throw more gasoline onto this fire and turn up the heat on what should be one of the best undercard bouts at WrestleMania 36.

Braun Strowman Dominates Shinsuke Nakamura And Company

Shinsuke Nakamura and his heel stable will face Braun Strowman at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020.

Braun Strowman has been shortchanged at each of the past three WrestleManias, failing to get at a singles match on any of those shows despite remaining one of WWE’s most popular stars and top attractions. In fact, his goal this year is just to get a singles bout on the show.

This year, he may finally get one as “The Monster Among Men” is reportedly set to defend his Intercontinental title on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in what would likely be his biggest Mania match yet. As a beloved star, Strowman certainly deserves that, but that would be bad news for Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. While those three stars all rank among WWE’s most poorly used major performers and certainly deserve better booking, their role at Elimination Chamber is to make Strowman look good after he’s been hampered by bad booking for much of the past two years.

Especially with Strowman only recently winning the Intercontinental Championship, there is no reason for him to drop that title anytime soon. The reason Strowman got over to begin with and once had the makings of WWE’s next big draw is the way he decimated and dominated anyone and everything in his path. If WWE wants to kickstart another push for Strowman as it should, that’s exactly what he should do in his 3-on-1 handicap match at Elimination Chamber.

Strowman should run roughshod over Cesaro, Nakamura and Zayn in route to a potential title match at Mania, even though that won’t bode well for SmackDown’s heel trio.

The Miz And John Morrison Retain In Cheap Fashion

The Miz and John Morrison are the new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

It was only 10 days ago that The Miz and John Morrison defeated The New Day to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Super ShowDown, so there is no reason to have the talented duo drop the titles soon.

The Miz and Morrison have quickly developed into one of SmackDown’s most entertaining acts since reuniting a few months ago, and the last thing WWE needs to do is completely halt their momentum by giving them a forgettable title reign. At Elimination Chamber, they will defend their newly won titles against five SmackDown teams, and only the Usos and The New Day seem to have a realistic shot at dethroning them for the belts. It would, however, be a wiser decision for Miz and JoMo to retain in preparation for a title defense—perhaps against multiple teams—at WrestleMania 36.

If WWE is going to have a babyface team win the titles, whether that be Heavy Machinery or the Usos, that moment should be saved for the grand stage of WrestleMania 36. Therefore, especially after they lost their first two matches as champions, WWE needs to find a cheap way to ensure that Miz and Morrison retain, one that sets the stage for the star-studded pairing to have to defend those titles again in less than a month at WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of the year.

The Undertaker Returns To Assist Aleister Black

WWE should ensure that AJ Styles defeats Aleister Black at Elimination Chamber 2020.

The way WWE gave Aleister Black his first main roster singles loss on last week’s Raw was questionable at best and downright ridiculous at worst, but if we’re taking the “glass half full” approach here, at least Black was protected in defeat.

There is now reason to think that Black will get his win back at Elimination Chamber even though his opponent AJ Styles is reportedly headed for a singles match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 in a bout that is undoubtedly a response to the plummeting WWE Network subscriber count. Exactly where that will leave Black at WrestleMania isn’t clear, but there has been plenty of speculation that he could remain a fixture in the Styles/Taker feud and potentially turn their match into some sort of tag team bout in order to hide Taker’s weaknesses in the ring at WrestleMania.

That would certainly be a good idea, but regardless of whether that’s the plan or not, WWE would be wise to protect Styles at Elimination Chamber as he prepares to face Taker. Especially after the way Styles was easily squashed by “The Phenom” at Super ShowDown with just one chokeslam, “The Phenomenal One” undoubtedly needs to come out of Elimination Chamber without leaking weak as he heads into WrestleMania 36, where he will face the nearly unstoppable Undertaker.

Thus, it will be up to WWE to find a way to keep Styles looking strong while still protecting Black, which shouldn’t be difficult given that this will be a No DQ match. The best outcome? “The Deadman” shows up to help Black win the match, giving Black the rub and intensifying his feud with Styles in the process.

Shayna Baszler Wins The Raw Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler is the clear direction for WWE WrestleMania 36.

The Raw women’s Elimination Chamber match has perhaps the most obvious outcome of any Elimination Chamber match in history, even despite reports that Vince McMahon could be souring on Shayna Baszler.

It’s been known for several months now that Baszler had been penciled in as Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania 36 opponent as soon as it was made clear that Ronda Rousey, considered to be perhaps WWE’s biggest draw, wouldn’t be wrestling at the pay-per-view. That became even more obvious just last month when Baszler showed up unannounced on Raw and attacked Lynch in vicious and unforgettable fashion, all but confirming that Lynch vs. Baslzer would take place at WWE’s flagship pay-per-view.

So, why WWE felt the need to even do a Raw Elimination Chamber match for the women’s division is anyone’s guess, especially when most of the names in the match have essentially a zero percent chance of winning it. The only truly logical outcome of this six-woman elimination bout is for Baszler—who is viewed as someone with the potential to be a huge star on the main roster—to absolutely dominate the match, win it and go on to face Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Any other booking and/or outcome would both make no sense and render this odd booking decision to have this match take place at all even more confusing than it already is.

