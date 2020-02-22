WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: News And Notes After Goldberg Spears The Fiend

Goldberg Speared The Fiend to close out WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured the Bella Twins announced for the WE Hall of Fame, Naomi becoming No. 1 Contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and a show-closing physicality between Goldberg and The Fiend.

Last week’s broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown was down to 2.464 million viewers despite promoting Hulk Hogan and a Valentine’s date between Mandy Rose and Otis.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership—Last Five Weeks:

February 14, 2020—2.464 million viewers

February 7, 2020—2.538 million viewers

January 31, 2020—2.422 million viewers

January 24, 2020—2.448 million viewers

January 17, 2020—2.562 million viewers

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Key Competition:

NBA on ESPN: Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

From the Forbes WWE Vault:

WWE Total YouTube Viewership for Friday Night SmackDown Last Friday: 3,950,783 (Down from 4,818,312 views)

Most-Viewed: Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz and John Morrison (711,818 views)

Least-Viewed: This Week in WWE History—The Rock Returns (166,167 views)

Median Viewership: 312,791

Average Attendance for “A City”: 9,235

Average WWE Friday Night SmackDown Ticket Price at the Gila River Arena: $103

Estimated Live Gate for WWE Friday Night SmackDown: $951,205

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Friday, February 21, 2020

The Usos and The New Day def. Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, John Morrison and The Miz

This is one of those matches where 90% of the competitors felt like they were trying to out-athlete one another and it only made the match better.

Thus far, John Morrison has felt overqualified to be in a tag team, even with The Miz who is a bigger star. This man can still go.

WWE should run this match back in November for Survivor Series

Braun Strowman and Elias def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

The Power Slam bump Shinsuke Nakamura took on the piano looked almost as painful as Tegan Nox’s table bump.

The announce team describing Braun Strowman as a proud Intercontinental champion is a great attempt and all, but when Strowman got hot in 2016 my expectations were far higher.

This match was just a lot of noise, but it was fun noise.

A Moment of Bliss with The Bella Twins

There’s still a part of me that thinks WWE is going to try to force a non-contact Bella Twins pregnancy tag team title reign.

The Bella Twins have become the first set of twins to go into the WWE Hall of Fame and, as a result, they will be inducted 16 minutes apart.

Nikki Bella teased a huge announcement headed into WWE SmackDown. The announcement ended up being the already leaked news of the Bella Twins’ Hall of Fame induction.

Daniel Bryan def. Heath Slater

Given how badly Daniel Bryan squashed Heath Slater, perhaps Birdee should have taken this match instead.

With Sami Zayn now backing Heath Slater, his nickname should be changed to the Great Savior.

The fact that Daniel Bryan wrestled Heath Slater in back-to-back weeks deep into February tells me WWE has no idea what he’d going to be doing at WrestleMania.

Otis Update: Mandy Rose left the arena with Dolph Ziggler while a sullen Otis spied from afar. Has she no heart?!

Naomi def. Carmella

The winner of this match will become the first woman to wrestle in a championship match inside Saudi Arabia, so this might end up being a standoff.

Corey Graves is impeccably professional when calling Carmella matches.

These women didn’t even try to hide the fact that they were calling spots.

This match ended just as it was about to completely fall off the rails. Carmella’s streak of great matches ends at one.

Goldberg Spears The Fiend

This segment all but sealed the fact that WWE will indeed make the mistake of having Goldberg lose to The Fiend in Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg said 50 words at most and still managed to defend his crown of (second) best babyface promo in WWE.

Source