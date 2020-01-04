WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: News And Notes After Sheamus, John Morrison And The Usos Return

Sheamus returned on WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown offered an entertaining debut broadcast for 2020 as Sheamus made his return, Brogue Kicking Shorty G, while The Miz turned heel. Friday Night SmackDown also saw the return of John Morrison, who made an underwhelming cameo in a backstage segment on behalf of the aforementioned Miz.

If those weren’t enough, SmackDown ended with none other than The Usos making their return to save Roman Reigns from another dog food humiliation at the hands of Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin.

With the exception of Raw, last week, WWE programming saw something of a ratings surge across the board during the holiday season, which includes a modest uptick in viewership for last week’s broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown. Viewership was up 1.5% to 2.431 million viewers.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership—Last Five Weeks:

December 27, 2019—2.431 million viewers

December 20, 2019—2.415 million viewers

December 13, 2019—2.330 million viewers

December 6, 2019—2.446 million viewers

November 29, 2019—2.325 million viewers

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Key Competition:

NBA on ESPN: Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets

20/20

WWE Total YouTube Viewership for Friday Night SmackDown Last Friday: 8,395,335 (Up from 6,155,898 views)

Most-Viewed: Roman Reigns comes calling for King Corbin (2,745,149 views)

Least-Viewed: Mustafa Ali Sets Championship Resolution (172,759 views)

Median Viewership: 470,672

Average Attendance for “A City”: 7,608

Average WWE Friday Night SmackDown Ticket Price at the FedEx Forum: $103

Estimated Live Gate for WWE Friday Night SmackDown: $783,624

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Friday, January 3, 2020

Dana Brooke def. Sasha Banks

Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke def. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Dana Brooke finally got the win I thought she was sure go get weeks ago after reportedly re-signing with the promotion.

I big part of me thinks WWE will attempt to fruitlessly trademark “Rosie the Riveter” in an attempt to sell more Lacey Evans t-shirts.

Elias Serenades Memphis, Tenn.

Elias is one of the very few people in this company who never, ever, seems like he’s trying to be cool. He just is.

This song was one of Elias’ better babyface renditions of his entire career.

Chad Gable def. Dash Wilder, Sheamus Returns

Kofi Kingston just effortlessly got away with saying “sippin’ on some sizzurp” on network TV because Vince has no idea what that even means and never will. Let’s take this segment to appreciate UGK.

The latest embarrassing company line designed to get Chad Gable over is “rise over size.” Gable’s relationship with WWE reminds me of when a mother accidentally calls her son by an embarrassing nickname in front of his friends.

I was in the building during Sheamus’ last major return the night after WrestleMania 31 and it gave birth to some of the loudest “you look stupid!” chants I’ve ever heard. This was the complete opposite of that in a good way.

Nobody sells The Brogue Kick the way Chad Gable sold that Brogue Kick.

Kofi Kingston def. The Miz

The Miz appears to be on the way back to being a heel and you have no idea how happy that makes me.

The Miz is shaping up to be the fourth consecutive WWE Superstar to either turn heel or drastically change since feuding with The Fiend. You’ve got to give WWE credit for that long-term caveat.

Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro

Cesaro’s 2020 New Year’s resolution was to wisely stop wearing capris.

Between the fancy entrance, new gear and outside interference, there was a split second I thought Cesaro might actually steal this one.

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan teased a possible WrestleMania match that nobody believes they’re going to have, but it wouldn’t make a bad pay-per-view main event for any other show in 2020.

I hope WWE is getting bang for its buck and at least buying all this dog food from Costco.

The Usos returned and if this show might have broken the record for most returns on a televised non-WrestleMania pro wrestling broadcast.

