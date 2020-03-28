WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: News, Notes After WWE Ignores Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 36 Exit

Roman Reigns reportedly pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg, but WWE made no … [+] mention of it.

Credit: WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox

WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw additional matches added to the quickly imploding WrestleMania 36 card. Otis will take on Dolph Ziggler, with Mandy set to appear in Ziggler’s corner. Daniel Bryan, meanwhile, will challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship after Drew Gulak defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. In what will be one of WrestleMania’s top matches, John Cena will take on The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House Match.

After re-airing Reigns’ underwhelming WrestleMania 32 main event against Triple H, The Game weighed in on what he makes of Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns. There was no mention of Reigns missing WrestleMania.

The night’s main event featured The Usos battling The New Day for the right to challenge for Miz and Morrison’s WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships. After a disqualification finish, there will now be a Triple Threat Ladder Match between the aforementioned teams at WrestleMania 36.

Miz is not expected to participate amid coronavirus precautions.

Last week’s broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown drew an average viewership of 2.569 million viewers. Though the number marked the second-highest viewership of 2020 for SmackDown, Raw the following Monday posted the second-lowest non-holiday viewership in history.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership—Last Five Weeks:

March 20, 2020—2.569 million viewers

March 13, 2020—2.588 million viewers

March 6, 2020—2.456 million viewers

February 28, 2020—2.687 million viewers

February 21, 2020—2.484 million viewers

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Key Competition:

Coronavirus mainstream news coverage

From the Forbes WWE Vault:

WWE Total YouTube Viewership for WWE Friday Night SmackDown Last Friday: 3,815,342 (Down from 6,342,138 views)

Most-Viewed: Paige Pulls the Strings for Bayley’s WrestleMania Fate (1,058,831 views)

Least-Viewed: The Miz and John Morrison Impersonate the WWE Universe on “The Dirt Sheet” (156,737 views)

Median Viewership: 418,647

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Friday, March 27, 2020

Opening Segment Featuring Bayley, Sasha Banks, Tamina, Lacey Evans and Naomi

Bayley in street clothes is one of my favorite versions of any wrestler in anything.

It wasn’t too long ago that Lacey Evans and Sasha were trending toward a pretty hotly contested, deeply personal feud. Then WWE somehow overplayed its hand and the angle collapsed.

WWE tried the best it could to make up lost time with Tamina by having her destroy one half the field and scare off the other.

Two months ago, even two weeks ago, who would have predicted that Roman Reigns would be out of WrestleMania and Tamina would be in?

Drew Gulak def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan’s pre-match warm-up this week should receive much higher marks from New Japan royalty than last week’s.

The attendance for Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 36 will pale in comparison to the attendance for Bryan Danielson vs. El Generico for the PWG Championship at PWG Giant Size 2007.

Drew Gulak is quickly becoming one of my favorite wrestlers. He may benefit from potentially inflated star power once wrestling-starved fans can return to arenas after seeing him get all this TV time.

Baron Corbin throws Elias off a Perch

Elias has been a novelty guitar act for the past six months while Baron Corbin has worn a toy crown for just about as long, yet WWE took a hard left and is now presenting their cartoon feud like an after-school special.

God love WWE for committing to whatever the hell this was. Prayers up for Elias?

Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss

I don’t think anybody is having more fun in these otherwise trying times than Asuka. These past couple weeks have been evidence that nothing is going to ruin her good time.

One of the sweetest parts of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross’ act is Cross gets happier about Bliss winning matches than Bliss does.

Roman Reigns def. Triple H at WrestleMania 32—WWE Undisputed Championship (Re-Air)

I can’t say too many good things about this match, but I will say that Roman Reigns’ pyro never looked better.

This WrestleMania set the attendance record, and seeing over 90,000 fans packed into the nation’s premier stadiums must be a depressing sight for Vince McMahon.

Hopefully WWE showing this WrestleMania 32 match won’t make people relearn their instincts to boo Roman Reigns. He was hated in this match, but nobody should boo that man. Not now, not ever.

Wow, so this was still a chore to watch but parts of this match were better than I remembered and I saw it live.

Bray Wyatt Challenges John Cena to a Firefly Fun House Match

How long before anybody in Stamford, Conn. gets angry calls from PETA about the treatment of Ramblin’ Rabbit?

I’ve noticed that the Bray Wyatt character is about 75 percent evil now with much less of the happy-go-lucky stuff.

The New Day vs. The Usos

The New Day are on the short list of wrestlers charismatic enough to make you (temporarily) forget they’re in an empty arena. The Usos have that quality too but to a lesser degree.

WWE really doesn’t have the luxury to have matches designed to disqualify a team from competing at WrestleMania 36. At this point, beggars can’t be choosers.

Right on cue, all six men were booked. Unfortunately, all six men will be risking life and limb, climbing and falling off ladders with nobody there to cheer them on..

