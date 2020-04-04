WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: News, Notes As Strowman Replaces Reigns At WrestleMania 36

WWE Universal champion Goldberg will defend his world title against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania … [+] 36.

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured an innocuous announcement that Braun Strowman will indeed replace Roman Reigns in a top match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. Reigns pulled out of the embattled event last week due to being immunocompromised amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A major plot twist was revealed in the Otis-Mandy Rose-Dolph Ziggler love triangle as Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville were revealed to be co-conspirators in a plot to take down Mandy and/or Otis.

Your go-home angle for WrestleMania 36 featured a very well-done promo by John Cena followed by an excellently produced segment where Bray Wyatt, The Fiend and the Firefly Fun House invaded the Performance Center.

Viewership continues to crater across all WWE programming as last week’s coronavirus-impacted broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown drew its lowest viewership since December.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership—Last Five Weeks:

March 27, 2020—2.367 million viewers

March 20, 2020—2.569 million viewers

March 13, 2020—2.588 million viewers

March 6, 2020—2.456 million viewers

February 28, 2020—2.687 million viewers

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Key Competition:

Coronavirus mainstream news coverage

From the Forbes WWE Vault:

WWE Total YouTube Viewership for WWE Friday Night SmackDown Last Friday: 3,158,056 (Down from 3,815,342 views)

Most-Viewed: Paige Pulls the Strings for Bayley’s WrestleMania Fate (661,691 views)

Least-Viewed: The Miz and John Morrison Impersonate the WWE Universe on “The Dirt Sheet” (238,287 views)

Median Viewership: 360,375

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Friday, April 3, 2020

Opening Segment Featuring The New Day, The Usos, Miz and John Morrison on MizTV

Not enough promos script for people to talk over each other in order to mimic an actual argument and this segment pulled it off.

Word on the street is this match will be re-scheduled to a Triple Threat.

Tamina Snuka def. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi—Triple Threat

There was a lot of audible breathing in this match.

Whenever Bayley is on commentary, one can’t help but notice how hard she is trying to be a heel.

Michael Cole asked what peanut butter would B like without the jelly. Bayley & Sasha Banks answered at the same time in what looked like a legit awkward slip-up, but they gave opposite answers & entered into a legit disagreement. Perfect for their split storyline. Happy Accident.

This Tamina Snuka monster push on short notice has come out of left field. WWE doesn’t protect most of its top babyfaces like this.

Shawn Michaels def. Ric Flair—Ric Flair’s Farewell Match (WrestleMania 24 Re-Air)

This won’t be the intention by WWE, but this Flair-Michaels match is just going to remind people how great Jim Ross was and is. He was phenomenal on commentary in this one

The residual greatness of this match made me more excited about this year’s WrestleMania than just about anything has.

Jerry Lawler Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24: “They didn’t put Old Yeller down because he got old. They put him down because he had rabies…and there’s nothing more dangerous than a rabid dog!”

Tucker def. Dolph Ziggler by Disqualification

Dolph Ziggler was very good in this one, as was Tucker. The emotionally charged feud helped.

WWE is trying with this angle. There was a lot to like and a dislike about this segment. It was well-produced and suspenseful, but also cheesy in how Sonya Deville insisted on reading her own tweets allowed. Subtlety is such a foreign concept to this company.

Daniel Bryan def. Shinsuke Nakamura by Disqualification

COVID-19 appears to have put an end to Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak’s pre-match warmup. They went with leapfrogs instead.

The story of this match had very little to do with what was going on in the ring. It was Sami Zayn’s fear of Daniel Bryan and boy did he put that over.

Sami Zayn sold so much fear of Daniel Bryan on commentary he made me think he was going to be facing 1997 Kane at WrestleMania.

John Cena Answers Bray Wyatt’s Challenge to a Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36

Though it’s safe to assume John Cena will accept Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania challenge, the current times leave the door open for Cena to decline the offer and stay home.

John Cena to Stu the Cameraman: “Now they can hear us talking!”

John Cena said “for the first time ever” nobody knows what’s going to happen at WrestleMania 36, which is a damn lie.

Parts of this at-times great promo felt like John Cena making excuses for going back on his word to sit this WrestleMania out.

All things considered, the end of this go-home segment was unbelievably good and legitimately creepy.

Source