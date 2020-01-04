WWE Legend Appears To Be Training For A WrestleMania 36 Appearance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Hulk Hogan and Mick Foley attend WWE 20th Anniversary … [+] Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Hulk Hogan might be saying his prayers and eating his vitamins for one more match with WWE.

On Saturday, the Hulkster posted this tweet referencing his training and alluding to preparation for WrestleMania 36.

The 66-year-old Hogan hasn’t been in the ring since 2012 when he teamed with James Storm and Sting to defeat Bully Ray, Bobby Roode and Kurt Angle at a pair of TNA Impact House Shows in the United Kingdom. In 2011, Hogan lost to Sting at TNA Bound For Glory in Philadelphia.

In 2015, the WWE terminated its contract with Hogan and removed him from its Hall of Fame amid controversy stemming from racist remarks made on a now infamous sex tape. In 2018, Hogan was reinstated after countless public apologies and tireless efforts to restore his image.

Since his reinstatement, Hogan has made several appearances on WWE television. However, those appearances haven’t included any physical action, though there was a tease of some sort of a clash with fellow legend Ric Flair ahead of their captainship of separate teams for a match at Crown Jewel in 2019.

Despite Hogan’s various physical issues, he’s made it very clear that he wants to have one more match before bidding farewell to his in-ring career for good.

In October, Hogan candidly discussed his desire for another match with the Los Angeles Times.

“I talked to Vince [McMahon], and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA [Total Nonstop Action Wrestling]. If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.’”

Hogan has his sights set on his opponent being the 74-year-old WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. If you think that’s completely out of the realm of possibility, then you don’t know McMahon very well.

“I’d love for it to be against Vince. I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19. I had no idea what to expect from him, but he’s a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you’re in the ring with someone and they’re hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince. I was like, ‘Vince, take it easy!’ Everything he does hurts, but I’d like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect.”

As crazy as it all sounds, I cannot say the match wouldn’t be a WrestleMania attraction. Keep your eyes peeled over the next month or so to see if this has any legs, or if it’s all wishful thinking from Hogan.

