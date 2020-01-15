WWE Legend Set To Return On Smackdown Ahead Of The Royal Rumble

Share to facebook

(Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images)

The Royal Rumble is in less than two weeks and one of the most dominant performers in the match’s history will be returning to Smackdown.

Kane will is scheduled to appear on the show, per WWE Backstage, but it is unclear what his role will be on this week’s show. It stands to reason he might announce he’s participating in the Royal Rumble. Kane holds the record for most Royal Rumble appearances with 19, and eliminations with 42.

If Kane is in the Rumble, he would be adding to at least one of those marks if he does announce he’s in yet another Rumble match. As of now, the Rumble entrant list is at 17 or 18. The discrepancy is due to R-Truth’s waffling on the subject on Monday’s episode of Raw.

It seems Truth will probably be in the match, or at least active during that portion of the pay-per-view having dropped the 24/7 title to Mojo Rawley this week.

Kane last appeared in a Rumble match in 2017, though he was at the show in 2018. However, he competed in a Triple-Threat match for the Universal title against then champion Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, hasn’t been on WWE TV since September when he was briefly the 24/7 Champion. Jacobs was elected mayor of Knox County, Tennessee in 2018, and is still in office. Kane is no stranger to dramatic WWE returns. Normally these returns are built to be surprises. This one has been announced ahead of time.

Because of this commitment, any appearance Kane makes with WWE for the time being will almost certainly be as a part of a short-term role in a storyline. Having him return for the Rumble makes sense as his presence could add a layer to an existing angle.

We’ll find out more details on Kane’s return on Friday.