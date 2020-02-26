WWE Raw 2/24 Ratings Down In Key Demo; Still Top Cable Rankings

WWE officials try to separate a brawling Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler after the Elimination … [+] Chamber contract signing that opened hour three of the February 24, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw.

The reality of the NFL offseason is a version of WWE’s Monday Night Raw that consistently tops the rankings of the top 150 cable shows for the day in the key demographic that is adults aged 18-49. The core WWE audience is nothing if not consistent, after all: Just look at how SmackDown’s ratings have been almost ridiculously flat for most of its run on Fox so far. With Raw, though, the place in the rankings doesn’t really matter during the football offseason, though, because it’s almost predestined on most Mondays. The actual rating is.

According to Show Buzz Daily, this past Monday, Raw’s three hours, in order from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.—they’re officially reported to Nielsen for ratings purposes as individual hours of WWE Entertainment—pulled in ratings of 0.71%, 0.73%, and 0.68%. Those are down noticeably from last week, where the same respective hours netted ratings of 0.87%, 0.82%, & 0.68%. Neither this week nor last week had significant live sports competition, with the strongest, ESPN’s college basketball broadcast, finishing outside of the top 10 both weeks.

While the show didn’t lose as many viewers across the three hours as it has lately, that appears to be more because it started lower than anything else. Women aged 18-49, meanwhile, trended in a stronger direction than the audience in that age group as a whole, opening at 0.48%, peaking at 0.53% for hour two, and dropping only slightly to 0.52% for the third hour. It was that skew that resulted in the overall key demo audience defying the usual pattern of the first hour being the peak hour, as men aged 18-49 declined across the 180 minutes, with ratings, in order, of 0.94%, 0.92%, and 0.85%.

Perhaps most interested were the two available demos where the show gained across the duration: Adults aged 18-34 (0.44%, 0.48%, and 0.50%) and females aged 12-34 (0.23%, 0.26%, and 0.32%), the latter with hour three showing a whopping 40% gain over hour one. The final, 10:00 p.m. hour, it should be noted, was the one that opened with the contract signing for the women’s Elimination Chamber match, which devolved into a brawl between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler.

The pattern seen in the adults 18-49 ratings and the total viewership, with the hour two peak, was also reflected in the ratings for males aged 12-34, adults aged 25-54, and adults aged 50+. Gaining with younger viewers is very, very good news for WWE, even if it looks like they need to work a bit more to make those gains among teen boys. Last week, all available demographics had decreased as the show went on.

