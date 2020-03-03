WWE Raw Results: News And Notes After Randy Orton RKOs Beth Phoenix

Edge and Beth Phoenix came face to face in the main event segment of Raw.

WWE Raw featured Erick Rowan revealing his mystery creature to be a giant tarantula, Ricochet continuing to be buried six-feet deep, new WWE Raw tag team champions in the Street Profits and a brilliant main event segment that saw Randy Orton deliver an RKO to Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix.

Last week’s broadcast of WWE Raw garnered 2.210 million viewers, a three-week low headed into Super ShowDown.

WWE Raw Viewership—Last Five Weeks:

February 24, 2020—2.210 million viewers

February 17, 2020—2.437 million viewers

February 10, 2020—2.337 million viewers

February 3, 2020—2.168 million viewers

January 27, 2020—2.402 million viewers

WWE Raw Key Competition:

The Bachelor

WWE Total YouTube Viewership for WWE Raw Last Monday: 6,491,904 (Down from 7,576,281 views)

Most-Viewed: Kevin Owens Smashes a WWE Referee through a Table (1,234,271 views)

Least-Viewed: Angelo Dawkins vs. Murphy (190,582 views)

Median Viewership: 402,731

Estimated Attendance in “A City”: 9,235

Average Ticket Price at the Barclays Center: $110

Estimated Live Gate for WWE Raw: $1,015,850

WWE Raw Results: Monday, March 2, 2020

Opening Segment Featuring Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman calling Drew McIntyre a naughty word led to an even bigger pop for Drew, if nothing else because these people wanted to see Heyman say this to his face.

Ricochet had to be watching along furiously after not getting any offense in on Brock Lesnar throughout their entire feud, let alone in their match.

This Brooklyn crowd reacted to Drew McIntyre laying out Brock Lesnar like they were sick and tired of part-time performers and ready for a new toy.

The Street Profits def. Seth Rollins and Murphy—WWE Raw Tag Team Championships

“We want the smoke” is such an awesome chant.

When’s the last time an African-American performer got over in this company without having a cute little dance? Was it 2011 Mark Henry?

Seth Rollins and Murply caught a diving Montez Ford and power bombed him into the barricade. They pulled off the exact same spot at WWE Super ShowDown and Jerry Lawler reacted as if he had seen it for the first time, because who the hell expected Lawler to take time out of his Thursday to watch Super ShowDown?

WWE couldn’t be bothered to further a message of Black Excellence during Black History Month, but the good news for black performers is it’s March, and right on cue the Street Profits are your new Raw tag team champions.

Riddick Moss def. Ricochet—WWE 24/7 Championship

If Ricochet doesn’t have Tony Khan’s phone number by now, he’s a lost cause.

All those dorks who yelled at me when I said Ricochet would have a tough time recovering from that Brock Lesnar loss are fools who don’t know their history.

Ricochet winning the WWE 24/7 Championship would have almost been worse than losing clean to Riddick Moss. Almost.

Aleister Black def. Karl Anderson

It took a while for these Brooklynites to figure out that AJ Styles was coaxing them to chant “Undertaker.”

I was shocked at how little Boston’s Mark Wahlberg was booed during this segment. In fact, hearing a “Marky Mark” chant in the Barclays Center tells me that Brooklyn has been fully gentrified.

I was wondering how WWE was going to get out of an AJ Styles-Aleister Black match, and doing a Karl Anderson bait-and-switch was clever but unfortunate for fans who waited a week to see it.

Aleister Black def. Luke Gallows via Disqualification

AJ Styles was clearly going to continue to weasel out of this match and the announcers were so surprised at the announcement. The announcers in WWE are so, so dumb.

Luke Gallows might be in my all-time “why aren’t they doing more with him?” Top 5.

AJ Styles def. Aleister Black

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black at full strength will make one helluva match someday, but WWE shouldn’t wait too long for that match with Styles in his 40s.

AJ Styles pinning Aleister Black, Undertaker style, was a decent rehab job, but getting there was something of a chore.

Liv Morgan def. Ruby Riott

This match could have really meant something if WWE ever trained its audience to take the Riott Squad seriously

Sarah Logan was announced as the special guest referee, and she definitely was there, but I didn’t notice she was there until halfway through the match. That’s a stage presence problem.

Ruby Riott seemed quite rusty.

The star of this match was the “yuuuuurt” chant.

Shayna Baszler def. Kairi Sane

This segment revealed that there really is a such thing as Asuka and Kairi Sane talking too much.

Becky Lynch turned heel with that fur coat. Even if she’s still a babyface, she can’t call herself a protagonist with a fur coat like that.

Becky Lynch stole Jerry Lawler’s crown and insisted she did everything better than everybody. She’s still a babyface, right?

Byron Saxton chimed in with the perennially dumb WWE announcer take of “nobody is familiar with Shayna Baszler,” so we’re supposed to assume WWE Superstars exist in this universe where the WWE Network isn’t a thing. These announcers: so, so, so stupid.

Humberto Carrillo and Rey Mysterio def. Andrade and Angel Garza

Angel Garza began this match by charmingly getting a kiss from a sweet old lady. How can anybody boo this man?

The fact that Andrade and Angel Garza were matching made them slight favorites.

I spent this whole match waiting for Andrade or Angel Garza to turn on one anther.

Jerry Lawler commented on how much the ladies love Andrade before Tom Phillips stepped in and subtly corrected him, almost as if to say “no, the ladies love Angel Garza!”

Beth Phoenix Give Medical Update on Edge, Randy Orton Interrupts

Beth Phenix’s reaction was pretty underwhelming considering she’s a Hall of Famer and this is a Brooklyn crowd. Maybe they were convinced she was going to take an RKO.

These fans were hanging onto every word either of these two spoke.

Heel Randy Orton is easily a Top 5 sociopath in pro wrestling history. His story tonight was so twisted but made sense in a very evil and cynical way. He legit had some people applauding his unhinged logic.

More WWE Superstars tended to noted bad ass Beth Phoenix after an RKO than the amount of Superstars who tended to Edge or Matt Hardy when Randy appeared on the verge of killing them.

This angle is the best in WWE and it’s not even close. This match might need to close WrestleMania.

