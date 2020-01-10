WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Bold Prediction: Brock Lesnar Won’t Win, But He’ll Be The Match’s MVP

Brock Lesnar – (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Brock Lesnar is participating in the 2020 Royal Rumble in Houston on January 26, and the way his victory or elimination is handled will determine many fans’ opinions of the match, and the entire show.

Love him or hate him, Lesnar is still the straw that stirs WWE’s proverbial drink. On Monday, he announced his intentions to enter the Rumble at No .1, which means he’ll have to last the entire match, and through 29 other entrants to win.

That’s only happened twice before in WWE history (Shawn Michaels in 1995 and Chris Benoit in 2004).

While Lesnar has long been booked as a nearly indestructible force, it still feels highly unlikely he’ll run the table and win the 2020 Royal Rumble.

I predict he’ll exit very early or extremely late. If Lesnar’s stay in the match is quick, it’ll provide an automatic target for his wrath, and it’ll almost certainly fuel the feud he’s involved in heading to WrestleMania 36.

If Lesnar lasts a while, most likely into the Final 3, many WWE fans will begin to think he’s being booked for his second victory in the match. Lesnar won back in 2003. That’s healthy anxiousness, and it could help generate the biggest pop of the night if he’s eliminated by someone who is over with the WWE Universe.

Even if that’s the case, the man who eliminates Lesnar (cough Drew McIntyre) will likely be booked to challenge him at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Championship.

In any case, all eyes will be on Lesnar, and everyone he engages in battle with during the match.

Because the winner of The Royal Rumble is guaranteed to be a part of the WrestleMania main event, and Lesnar is more than likely going to be the featured attraction in that match, his stay and exit will be linked to the biggest bout at the Showcase of the Immortals.

There are ways for this to work well and to gain approval from fans and critics, and then there’s also a way for it to be as criticized and hated as the main event at the 2019 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Let’s hope for the former.

