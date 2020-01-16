WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Former UFC Champion Is Reportedly Entering The Match

Cain Velasquez (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez says he is entering the Royal Rumble and his focus is on eliminating Brock Lesnar.

“I can win it, hell yeah, that’s my mentality for everything,” Velasquez said to the Sun. “For everyone as well, that is how your mentality has to be. I’m going in to win this thing.”

Velasquez had a brief and rather nondescript stint with WWE to close out 2019 that saw him unsuccessfully challenge Lesnar on Halloween at Crown Jewel for the WWE Championship. Velasquez had come to the aid of Rey Mysterio, but he was easily submitted in Saudi Arabia.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 11: WWE champion Brock Lesnar (L) and former UFC heavyweight champion … [+] Cain Velasquez (R) face off as Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman (C) looks on during the announcement of their match at a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lesnar will face Velasquez and WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will take on heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury at the WWE’s Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

If Velasquez appears in the Rumble, he’ll have taken three months off before appearing again on WWE programming. Velasquez defeated Lesnar when both were in the UFC back in 2010. Injuries and some tough losses pushed Velasquez to leave his career as a mixed martial artist and to pursue a run as a pro wrestler.

Velasquez cut his teeth in pro wrestling with AAA Lucha Libre where he produced some impressive in-ring work. However, when he was handed a mic with WWE, it was clear Velasquez was still missing some important components. As of the last episode of Monday Night Raw, there were 17 confirmed entrants into the men’s Royal Rumble.

Velasquez would take the total to 18. If Velasquez is in the match, I’d expect to see his participation confirmed by Monday. Beyond the appeal that comes whenever an athlete or entertainer from another industry enters a WWE match, Velasquez’s potential inclusion has another layer of significance.

Lesnar will enter the Rumble at No. 1, so most don’t expect him to win the match. Secondary only to the speculation and predictions about the winner of this year’s match are the prognostications about who will eliminate Lesnar.

Velasquez instantly becomes a candidate for that distinction. Then again, we’ll find out if his statements are a ruse, or if his inclusion is simply a diversion.

