WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Last-Minute Rumors Suggest Several Legends And Stars Will Be Surprise Entrants

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 11: WWE Divas Beth Phoenix (L) and Natalya (R) arrives at the WWE … [+] SummerSlam kick off party on August 11, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

The Women’s Royal Rumble doesn’t have a ton of confirmed entrants heading into Sunday’s pay-per-view, but some of the variables may have been revealed.

According to Pro Wrestling Insider, Molly Holly, Beth Phoenix, Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, and the newly signed Mercedes Martinez are all set to participate in the main event. After Friday Night Smackdown, there were only seven confirmed participants in the Women’s Royal Rumble.

If this is true, it moves the number up to 12.

That still leaves 18 open spots which figures to be occupied by main roster talent that is returning from injury, perhaps a few other legends, mid-carders like Sonya Deville, and a few other surprises.

SACRAMENTO, CA – AUGUST 28: Shayna Baszler interacts with media during the UFC 177 Ultimate Media … [+] Day at the Sleep Train Arena on August 28, 2014 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Baszler’s participation hasn’t been confirmed, but no one will be surprised to see her come down the aisle. In fact, oddsmakers have her as the favorite to win the match and head to WrestleMania 36 to challenge for either the Raw or Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Molly Holly has been a treat to watch whenever she’s come back for these cameo appearances. Having her back in the match would likely generate a nice pop before she is ultimately eliminated.

Beth Phoenix could have a nice stint in the match. It’s clear from her recent stints in the ring, she’s still physically capable of performing.

Also, if her husband Edge is indeed going to participate in the men’s Royal Rumble, as is rumored, it could be a huge night for the Copeland family.

Because Sasha Banks doesn’t have a match of her own on the card, it stands to reason she’ll be in the match. In fact, there is a train of thought that suggests she could be the winner of the Rumble. Rumors have swirled about a Sasha Banks-vs-Bayley bout at WrestleMania 36. If Banks wins, the pieces would be in place.

Martinez recently inked with NXT, and she’s a veteran who doesn’t figure to spend a lot of time with on that level. In the long run, Martinez is probably headed to the main roster. Perhaps what she does in the Rumble could be a kickstart for her quick ascension to Raw or Smackdown.

Stay tuned for post-event coverage after Sunday’s show.

Source