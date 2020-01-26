WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Live Blog, Results And Reaction

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 emanates from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Tx

Credit: WWE.com

WELCOME TO THE LIVE BLOG

The WWE Royal Rumble offers a promising wide-open showcase as WWE’s decision to keep insiders and dirt sheets in the dark is sure to result in an enjoyable Royal Rumble filled with legitimately shocking surprises and plot twists.

Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar lead a men’s field where Lesnar will enter No. 1 and dare anybody under a WWE contract to throw him out. Part-time performers in Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury have surfaced in rumor mills as potential candidates who could eliminate The Beast Incarnate.

The much less heralded women’s Royal Rumble has only seven participants announced, as opposed to 27 for the men’s Rumble, as Shayna Baszler has emerged as the odds-on-favorite.

The Fiend will put his WWE Universal Championship on the line in a Strap Match against Daniel Bryan, while Roman Reigns will brawl with King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

DON’T FORGET TO SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

SHEAMUS VS. SHORTY G

2:45 PST The match starts off with mat wrestling as Shorty G is eventually upended by Sheamus while sinking in a hammerlock. Sheamus thwarts an elaborate Gable attempt at a counter as the two continue to posture.

The two brawl on the outside. Upon reentering the ring, Shorty G tries for an ankle lock and fails. Sheamus drives him into the ring post and resumes hammering on Shorty G.

Sheamus continues to thwart brief comebacks by Shorty G as an enormous Minute Maid Park is dead quiet with fans still filing in.

Shorty G is once again bumped to the outside of the ring. Upon trying to reenter, Sheamus landed more than ten beats of the Bodhrán as the crowd starts to come alive. “Are you not entertained?!” screamed Sheamus.

Shorty G begins his comeback, targeting the left ankle of Sheamus. This is the plant leg for Shemaus to deliver his Brogue Kick and could play into the finish of this match.

2:55 PST Shorty G hits a moonsault as the crowd continues to get behind him. Nearfall. Sheamus follows up with his patented (albeit sloppy) rolling German Suplex for another nearfall. More shots to Sheamus’ injured knee before Sheamus makes his way to the apron and lands a modified stunner over the top rope. Shorty G counters a rare top-rope axe handle smash and tries for another ankle lock. Sheamus breaks the hold, misses The Brogue Kick and is trapped into the ankle lock.

Sheamus barely fends off Shorty G’s attack, which persists as Sheamus tries to recover in the corner. Gable gets another nearfall with a crucifix, but walks right into a Brogue Kick as Sheamus picks up the win.

WINNER: SHEAMUS VIA PINFALL

Source