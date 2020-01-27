WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results: Shayna Baszler Loses In Bad News For NXT’s Ratings Against AEW

promising odds to become the first NXT star in history to win the Royal Rumble match. Though impressive throughout, Baszler lasted all the way to the final two before ultimately being eliminated by winner Charlotte Flair.

Shayna Baszler is the odds-on-favorite to win the women’s Royal Rumble.

Credit: WWE.com

Shayna Baszler, who was listed as the top favorite to win the women’s Royal Rumble—with 1/3 odds—failed to make good on her promising odds to become the first NXT star in history to win the Royal Rumble match. Though impressive throughout, Baszler lasted all the way to the final two before ultimately being eliminated by winner Charlotte Flair.

A win could have marked another notch on Baszler’s belt at a Big-Four pay-per-view after the 39-year-old star submitted Bayley in a women’s Triple Threat match at WWE Survivor Series 2019, thereby sealing brand supremacy for NXT where Baszler was NXT women’s champion for 549 combined days.

The developments resulted in a surge in NXT ratings, with the show defeating AEW in two of the final four weeks of 2019, including a tie for the December 11 broadcast. Positioning NXT talent as equal, if not superior, to main roster stars seems to be the most effective formula in getting viewers of Raw and SmackDown to regularly tune into WWE NXT.

NXT has returned to a submissive role in the Wednesday Night Wars of late, with AEW easily dusting its competition in each of the first four weeks of the new year. With NXT returning to form as a Wednesday night developmental showcase on a small soundstage at Full Sail University, it has been helpless to contend with a new year filled with pageantry in AEW.

Over the past two weeks, AEW has aired back-to-back specialty broadcasts in Bash at the Beach and, most recently, aboard Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea.

A Baszler win could have raised more questions than answers, which would have boded well for NXT’s viewership this coming Wednesday. Which champion would she choose? If Becky Lynch was predictably chosen, would Ronda Rousey somehow find her way into this feud given her unfinished business with Lynch and longtime bond with Baszler? Is Shayna Baszler leaving NXT? Or would Shayna Baszler have stayed in NXT to challenge Rhea Ripley?

I have long since theorized that an NXT star winning the Royal Rumble was the only way out of its current rut. And while Baszler did dominate, another brass ring for Charlotte Flair was a deflating status quo that gives little incentive for main roster viewers to tune in on Wednesday nights.