WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results: The Fiend Beats Daniel Bryan, Awaits Possible Feud With Roman Reigns

The Fiend battled Daniel Bryan at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Credit: WWE.com

The Fiend continued his dominant ways Sunday night with a win over Daniel Bryan in a brutal, yet entertaining, Strap Match. The Fiend and now sets his sights on what should be a truly interesting WrestleMania picture.

The Fiend has methodically run through the top stars of WWE Raw and SmackDown, laying waste to Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and now Daniel Bryan, all of whom significantly changed after feuding with the Bray Wyatt persona.

The WrestleMania picture remains as murky as ever, possibly by design, so The Fiend’s next opponent is far from confirmed, but the only WrestleMania rumor that seems to have gained traction is that Roman Reigns will be the latest potential victim for the currently unstoppable Fiend.

Rumors or not, Reigns would make perfect sense as a WrestleMania opponent for The Fiend. Currently one of the odds-on-favorites to win an otherwise wide-open Royal Rumble, Reigns and The Fiend have been kept separate since both were drafted to SmackDown back in October. Reigns remains essentially the only top babyface on SmackDown who has not crossed paths with The Fiend as he has been embroiled in a feud with King Corbin since SmackDown moved to Friday nights.

Reigns recently found himself on the losing end of his previous match against Baron Corbin at WWE TLC 2019, reportedly so The Big Dog could be cooled off before what could be a polarizing journey toward another Universal Championship.

A Reigns-Fiend feud has all the potential to be the best Fiend feud to date. Pitted against WWE’s top full-time star, The Fiend will hardly be favored to win the way he was against Bryan, Balor and Rollins. In fact, since Reigns-Fiend Rumors began to surface in late 2019, there has been a prevailing fear among some Fiend backers that Roman Reigns will return to form as a superhero babyface (i.e. “Super Cena”) and become the man who finally stops WWE’s surging monster.

That dynamic alone makes Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend a must as part of WWE’s secretive WrestleMania plans.