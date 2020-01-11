WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Stars Whose Careers Could Go To The Next Level After The Show

TOKYO,JAPAN – JUNE 29: Drew McIntyre enters the ring during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan … [+] on June 29, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Royal Rumble is the first WWE pay-per-view event of the year. It’s also the first of the Big 4 shows in WWE’s PPV lineup along with WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

The winner of the Rumble automatically appears in the WrestleMania main event, so being the last man or woman left standing is like a ticket to superstardom.

There are four performers who could easily see their star rise if they enter and make a statement in the 2020 Royal Rumble

Shayna Baszler

The former NXT Women’s Champion dropped the title to Rhea Ripley last month. Many believe she is headed for the Raw roster sooner rather than later. I believe Baszler will be added to the main roster before, during or just after the RR.

If Baszler is in the match, she’d have to be considered a serious threat to win. Baszler has links to Ronda Rousey, who will almost certainly return to WWE and rejoin the main-event scene when she’s back.

Baszler was in the main event at Survivor Series and is considered a bit of a can’t-miss star once she is called up. I imagine she’ll be significantly involved once she gets to Raw, and it could all begin at Royal Rumble.

Velveteen Dream

Another former NXT North American champion might also make his main roster splash at this year’s Rumble. Velveteen Dream had become one of the most popular stars on the NXT roster until an injury sidelined him in 2019.

His return date is unknown, but based on the initial timetables, having the Dream return to WWE television and at the RR is a sensible surprise entrant. Velveteen Dream is the kind of star who might be perfect for Smackdown on Fox.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see him at the Rumble and joining the blue brand.

Ricochet

TOKYO,JAPAN – JUNE 29: Ricochet and Cesaro compete during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan on … [+] June 29, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Getty Images

While he hasn’t yet confirmed he’ll be in the RR, I do know the match is seemingly made to showcase Ricochet’s otherworldly athleticism. If he is in the field, he is perfectly suited to pull off some of the spots that Kofi Kingston has made famous in past Rumbles.

Ricochet isn’t going to win the RR, but he might just put on the kind of show that adds a layer to his already healthy list of in-ring acrobatics.

Drew McIntyre

I hesitate to tab McIntyre as the winner of the match, because it makes too much sense. However, it appears he is finally being pushed as a main-event level star just in time for the Rumble.

McIntyre announced he would be an entrant into the match, and even called out Brock Lesnar. The WWE Champion will enter at No. 1 and the winner of the match will almost certainly go through Lesnar.

McIntyre would be the perfect pick as a WrestleMania foe for Lesnar. If that means he wins the Rumble, or at least eliminates the champion, McIntyre’s arrow is pointing up.

