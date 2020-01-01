Home Business WWE Star Set To Return As An In-Ring Performer In 2020
WWE Star Set To Return As An In-Ring Performer In 2020

written by Forbes January 1, 2020
CJ Perry

American WWE Superstar Wrestler CJ Perry attends Rocky Star Catwalk Show at Victoria House London … [+] 2019 (Photo credit should read Jamy / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

No matter how you feel about the Rusev, Lana, Bobby Lashley and now Liv Morgan WWE story angle, the feud has been a topic of conversation for wrestling fans. It has also helped to create some level of interest for Lana’s return as an in-ring performer.

The angle has received some criticism from other performers on the roster, such as Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, and even CM Punk, but in many ways, their public displeasure has only drawn more attention to the story.

Lana has always been a solid heel. She was over with the WWE Universe as the Ravishing Russian who simply introduced Rusev and grabbed attention with her presence. After returning to the heel side following a face turn, Lana got off to a slow start in the current infidelity and divorce angle with Rusev and Lashley. Her mic work felt a little awkward and it appeared she lacked conviction in the role.

That has changed over the past month and Lana has evolved into the kind of heel fans hate for all the right reasons. Her evolution has been similar to what we’ve seen with Baron Corbin. Quietly, both have become strong in their roles.

With Liv Morgan now inserted into this feud, Lana has an obvious potential foe for in-ring combat. During an interview with TV Insider, Lana confirmed she would be getting back into the ring in 2020.

There is a possibility we could see a mixed tag-team match with Rusev and Liv Morgan taking on Lana and Lashley at the Royal Rumble.

If this happens, it’ll be Lana’s first in-ring performance since April 2019 when she participated in the Women’s Battle Royal during the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff show. The chances Lana spends more time wrestling than talking are slim, but it is interesting to see her bringing back that layer of her WWE existence.

Don’t be surprised to see the aforementioned mixed tag-team match announced as soon as Monday for the Royal Rumble, which takes place Sunday, January 26 in Houston, Texas.

