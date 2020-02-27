WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Results: Brock Lesnar Wisely Destroys Ricochet As Drew McIntyre Awaits

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 featured Brock Lesnar dismantling Ricochet, a necessary move as he prepares … [+] to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

WWE/Twitter

WWE all but confirmed its WrestleMania 36 main event at Super ShowDown, where Brock Lesnar squashed Ricochet in roughly one minute and successfully retained his WWE Championship.

Ricochet had emerged as Lesnar’s No. 1 contender several weeks ago when he won a triple threat match on Raw, but there was never any real doubt that “The Beast” would defeat “The One and Only” in order to defend his title at WrestleMania against the red brand’s fastest rising babyface. WWE reportedly has high hopes for Ricochet, viewing him as a potentially huge draw among younger fans, with viewership data even showing that Ricochet is exactly that. Super ShowDown had nothing to do with pushing Ricochet, though.

If you rewind to Royal Rumble 2019 just over a year ago, that’s when Lesnar defended his Universal Championship against Finn Balor in a short but spectacular match that was all about helping Lesnar build up some momentum heading into his WrestleMania 35 clash with Seth Rollins. The same is true this year, with Ricochet playing the role of Balor as the beloved babyface who was simply someone who could have a great match with Lesnar but wouldn’t be hurt all that much by the loss.

Ricochet has been heralded by many as a future top star, including the great Rey Mysterio, who actually called Ricochet “the next Rey Mysterio.” In terms of in-ring skill set, Ricochet is probably the closest thing fans have seen to Mysterio this decade, but until Ricochet develops better promo skills, his room for advancement is likely limited and he may be prevented from reaching the same level as stars of smaller stature like Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles.

Ricochet was and is popular enough to get that shot at Lesnar, a bout that was actually set up even prior to and at Royal Rumble, but this match was all about making Lesnar look strong, which has also been the running theme for McIntyre in recent weeks.

There has been an ongoing debate about which match should main event WrestleMania 36, but in regards to drawing fans to WrestleMania, the main event itself doesn’t really mean much anymore. WrestleMania sells simply because it’s WrestleMania, after all. But it’s a great honor to get that spot, and there is still this perception among fans and those within pro wrestling that getting to go on last at WrestleMania is both a privilege and a career-defining moment.

When it comes to the intrigue regarding WWE’s planned WrestleMania matches, there really doesn’t seem to be more anticipation for any of the marquee Mania bouts than there is for McIntyre vs. Lesnar, a match that will reportedly end with McIntyre winning the WWE Championship for the first time due to McMahon’s support of the Scottish superstar. McIntyre, of course received a thunderous ovation when—after Lesnar dominated the first half of the Royal Rumble—he eliminated Lesnar from the match and then got an even bigger one when he won the match. Once thought to be a more natural heel, McIntyre has quickly caught on with fans as one of WWE’s most beloved babyfaces, which is really no surprise given that he has the look, charisma, promo skills and in-ring abilities that make him one of WWE’s most well-rounded stars.

This is a rare year in which there wasn’t an obvious WrestleMania opponent for Lesnar lined up, and so WWE went with the hot hand. After reportedly considering Aleister Black as Lesnar’s potential opponent, the overwhelmingly positive reaction McIntyre has been receiving in recent months gave WWE no choice but to go with him instead. That’s a smart move that makes the most out of Lesnar’s talents by positioning him against a rising star, which ideally will result in Lesnar putting McIntyre over and catapulting him to the next level he should have been at long ago.

There really isn’t another WrestleMania match WWE has been building toward that seems more compelling than McIntyre vs. Lesnar, which is appealing because both stars have an undeniable aura and mystique while they also just so happen to be fantastic wrestlers. At a time when WWE desperately needs new stars and when McIntyre is right on the cusp of becoming one, Lesnar’s easy victory over Ricochet at Super Showdown has made him look even more dominant and ultimately figures to benefit McIntyre in the long run.

The better Lesnar looks, the better McIntyre will look if and when he slays “The Beast.”

