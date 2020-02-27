WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Set For A Huge WrestleMania Match After Defeating Baron Corbin

WWE Super Showdown 2020 featured a big win for Roman Reigns, who will likely set his sights on … [+] Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

Roman Reigns finally put Baron Corbin in the rearview mirror for good at WWE Super Showdown 2020, where “The Big Dog” defeated his long-time rival in a steel cage match in Saudi Arabia.

For the last several months, Reigns has been in a holding pattern during his feud with Corbin, which seemed like it was going to end on several occasions but, for whatever reason, always kept going. It’s likely that WWE decided to continue extending the Reigns/Corbin feud because Corbin is arguably the most hated heel in all of WWE, and the company wanted to ensure that Reigns would remain one of WWE’s biggest fan favorites heading into WrestleMania season. Reigns, after all, is one of those stars who is usually popular but is much more well-liked when he’s feuding with a true heel who doesn’t have any babyface tendencies.

Now, Reigns is on track for the biggest match he’s had since he returned from a successful battle with leukemia in March 2019.

The long-running plan, according to multiple reports, has been for Reigns to challenge Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. In fact, that match would likely have been in the running for the actual WrestleMania main event, with Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre being the other. But now Wyatt vs. Reigns is up in the air as the majority of the SmackDown side of the WrestleMania card remains unclear after Vince McMahon changed his mind regarding what he wanted to do with the Universal Championship. According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer (h/t WrestlingNews.co), the new plan for WrestleMania 36 is Reigns vs. Goldberg, and the possibility remains that Reigns could challenge for the Universal title at WWE’s most important pay-per-view.

On the heels of WWE’s disappointing earnings report for 2019 and with the continued loss of WWE Network subscribers, WWE will likely go with Lesnar in that headlining role because he is widely viewed to be the company’s biggest draw. But a Reigns vs. Goldberg match could certainly result in “The Big Dog” headlining his fifth WrestleMania event, especially given that WWE has telegraphed for the better part of a year that Reigns was going to make his way back to the top of the card in time for WrestleMania.

WWE purposely “cooled off” Reigns a few months ago in order to keep his crowd support going strong. Though Reigns’ status as a top merchandise seller is proof that he’s got a great connection with WWE, Vince McMahon and company officials likely realize that you have to be very careful when booking Reigns against a legend like Goldberg or someone who isn’t a full-fledged heel like Wyatt. Despite being portrayed as a villain, Wyatt is WWE’s new top merchandise seller and one of those heels who’s so good at being bad that fans can’t help but love him. In a lot of ways, that makes him the worse possible foe for Reigns, who tends to be booed whenever feuding with a so-called “cool” heel who fans really appreciate, Wyatt included.

That may explain why Reigns’ path to WrestleMania has changed after it seemed to be set in stone.

Truth be told, SmackDown doesn’t really have many other options for top names like Reigns and Wyatt when it comes to WrestleMania. With Braun Strowman holding the Intercontinental Championship and Daniel Bryan having already feuded with Wyatt while a name like Kofi Kingston is back in the tag team division, Reigns was pretty much the only top babyface left for Wyatt to face. Likewise, there isn’t another SmackDown heel who’s pushed as a legitimate WrestleMania foe for Reigns. But news that Cena and Goldberg are slated for big matches changed that, perhaps even pushing Reigns from the top spot as SmackDown’s No. 1 babyface to that third position behind Cena and Goldberg.

Even though it doesn’t appear as if Reigns will ever be the draw that John Cena was despite being pushed as the face of WWE for the last half a decade, it’s clear that WWE has been laying the foundation for Reigns to become the Universal Champion again for much of the past year, whether he does so by beating Wyatt or Goldberg, who are his two most likely WrestleMania opponents. During that span, Reigns has completely avoided Wyatt and the world title pictures on Raw and SmackDown, and he’s been positioned in a long-running rivalry with Corbin that was undoubtedly meant to ensure that he would continue to be cheered.

At Super Showdown, WWE essentially confirmed that Reigns is done with Corbin, but it’s toughest task yet lies ahead: Trying to get Reigns cheered if he does go after the Universal Championship, whether it’s held by Goldberg or Wyatt.

That will be no easy task for WWE, but based on what transpired at Super Showdown, Reigns is still in line to potentially challenge for SmackDown’s top title and/or have one of the top matches at WrestleMania.

