WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Odds, Preview, And Prediction

The winner of the WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber match will face Becky Lynch for her Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36 next month.

Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, and Natalya are the ladies in a position to challenge Lynch if they win on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Here are the odds for each woman and a look at their chances heading into the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania.

Shayna Baszler – 1/14

Usually, a promotion isn’t going to go through the trouble of having a recently elevated star bite a champion on the neck without moving toward something big. When you also factor in Lynch’s feud with Ronda Rousey and Baszler’s connection to the latter, it’s a natural build that could lead to the former Raw Women’s and UFC champion making an appearance at WrestleMania.

Baszler doesn’t need to win the Elimination Chamber to build this story, but it would seemingly be the easiest way.

Asuka – 6/1

The second-best odds are for Asuka, but that is simply about her previous reigns as champion. Fresh off a feud with Lynch, it is very unlikely WWE would backtrack into a feud that wasn’t all that compelling the first or second time.

Hardcore fans likely know not look for an EC win from Asuka.

Ruby Riott – 16/1

Queue Vince McMahon’s entrance music because there is seemingly no chance Ruby Riott will go over in this match. Yes, she returned from injury with some fanfare, but not enough to think that she’d be placed in such a choice position as Lynch’s opposition at WrestleMania.

Liv Morgan – 20/1

If there is a long shot to win who actually has a case for pulling off the surprise win, it’s Liv Morgan. Her repackaging had some momentum, but things went off the rails shortly after she made her way back to WWE TV.

Would WWE dare have her pull off the surprise win heading into WrestleMania? Probably not, but it’s the shocker that would probably be the best received swerve.

Natalya – 25/1

Natty has had her time to shine on the highest level, and we’ve seen several feuds between her and Lynch. She won’t win on Sunday.

Sarah Logan – 25/1

It seems the longest of shots is Logan.

WWE has been trying to create something compelling for her the past few months, but nothing seems to stick. She’s not really the powerhouse that creative would like her to be and is likely filling a pod in this match.

Prediction

With WrestleMania 36 looming, there is only one opponent amongst the six participants in this match whose current status is worthy of challenging Lynch for her Raw Women’s Championship on the biggest stage in the industry.

That’s Baszler.

It’s unfortunate the match is without a bit of suspense, but there are ways to make it interesting even though most already know who will come out on top. That said, it would be a bad idea for WWE to try too hard to be unpredictable here and allow someone who won’t fly as champion to go over in this spot.

