WWE WrestleMania 36 Day 1 Start Time, Date, TV, And Live Stream Info

WrestleMania 36

Credit: WWE

On Saturday, the strangest WrestleMania in history will begin its two-day, two-part broadcast. The matches have reportedly been recorded with the results obviously being kept secret until WrestleMania 36 airs on Saturday and Sunday. Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is the host, and should be expected to get involved in some sort of scrap with Baron

Because a ton of the details aren’t yet known, let’s focus on Day 1 of the event on Saturday. The entire event will take place at the WWE Performance Center with no fans in attendance, as has been the case with episodes of Raw and Smackdown over the past month.

Here’s a look at the viewing info:

Dates: Saturday, April 4

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff shows start at 6 p.m.)

Live Stream: WWE Network

TV: Local Cable and Satellite providers

There are a number of matches on tap over the course of the two days. Because of the social distancing enforcement throughout the country, and most recently in Florida due to the Coronavirus pandemic, no one knows exactly how WWE managed to record any or all of its spring extravaganza.

Wrestling fans will find out for sure on Saturday and Sunday. Here is a look at the card.

Matches

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match)

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi (WrestleMania Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match)

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day (Triple Threat Ladder Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza

Elias vs. King Corbin

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Andreas Hale of DAZN and Sporting News and I broke down each match on the most recent episode of The Fight Guys:

What’s Happening With the Universal Championship Match?

The circumstances surrounding this WrestleMania have fans unsure of what to expect. Roman Reigns was set to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship, but he understandably felt uncomfortable performing amidst the real threat of the Coronavirus, and pulled out of the event.

Reigns has been diagnosed with leukemia. Though he is in remission, he still made the wise decision to put his health and family first. Braun Strowman will step in to face Goldberg in Reigns’ absence, and that matchup comes with its own list of concerns.

Goldberg has had some serious stamina issues in his recent matches with WWE, and he hasn’t been delivering the smoothest examples of his jackhammer finisher. Strowman is one of the largest WWE Superstars, so it remains to be seen if Goldberg could possibly finish a match with that move, or if he is to win, his moveset would have to lean heavily on spears.

A Card Packed with Underdeveloped Stories, Except For

Most of the matches on the card feel like rush jobs with the exception of the Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler, Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre, and Edge vs. Randy Orton. Along with the Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn match, those three have the highest ceiling.

The Mandy Rose-Otis-Ziggler love triangle has been well done and it could deliver an entertaining ending. The McIntyre-Lesnar has been building since the Royal Rumble, and the former is ready for his championship moment. However, as Hale pointed out in the preview, he is a little wary of McIntyre going over with no fans in attendance.

The best-built match is easily the Edge-Orton bout. It’s a real shame this one won’t play out in front of a huge crowd. Hopefully, WWE can still find a way to give it and fans the moment it deserves.

