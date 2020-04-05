WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Becky Lynch Badly Needs A Break, Despite Her Victory Over Shayna Baszler

WWE WrestleMania 36 marked a big victory for Becky Lynch, who could desperately use a character … [+] change despite her win over Shayna Baszler.

WWE WW doesn’t have a new Raw Women’s Champion, after all, as Shayna Baszler surprisingly lost to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

A year after Lynch joined Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the first-ever women’s match to main event a WrestleMania 35, she was once again featured in one of the biggest matches at this year’s edition of WWE’s flagship pay-per-view. In route to WrestleMania, the creative team did an excellent job of building up the feud between Lynch and Baszler, which was really WWE’s Plan B as Rousey’s WWE future remains in limbo.

Over the past several weeks, WWE—even despite all of the obstacles created by the coronavirus pandemic—masterfully crafted an exciting storyline in which Lynch’s dominant reign as champion was in jeopardy due to Baszler, who is perhaps the best pure heel in all of WWE. A ruthless villain who—much like other MMA-linked stars in Rousey and Brock Lesnar—brings a feeling of legitimacy to everything that she does, Baszler somehow represents both the present and future of WWE, despite pushing 40 years old. Baszler hasn’t shown any signs of letting age slow her down, and as someone who’s spent all of her in-ring carer on the smaller stage of NXT, her promotion to the main roster has been a long time coming.

Despite some internal disappointment over her in-ring performances, Baszler has long been highly coveted by Raw and SmackDown officials, but as the face of NXT women’s division for so long, it appeared that the yellow brand was resistant to letting her go. Even Triple H said that he wanted something in return for Baszler if and when she moved to Raw full-time, which she still appears destined to do. A WrestleMania 36 would over Lynch would have paved the way for Baszler to finally make that leap to continue their feud, but even though Lynch won, she desperately needs a break from WWE programming to reinvigorate her character.

Lynch has spent the past year absolutely dominating her competition—or lack thereof—on Raw, and then, she beat her toughest competition yet in Baszler at WrestleMania 36. For the better part of two years, Lynch has been the most captivating superstar in WWE, establishing herself as WWE’s best merchandise move and perhaps its most likable babyface in late 2018. Ironically enough, it was an extended absence from WWE programming—one that caused her to miss Survivor Series 2018—that really ignited the Becky Lynch movement and created “The Man” persona that endeared her to so many fans.

Fast forward to 2020, and it could once again be another hiatus, coupled with a character change, that allows Lynch to recapture her momentum.

Let’s make it clear: Lynch’s run as a top star and a big fan favorite is nowhere near over. But as Corey Graves once said, WWE fans recently started to “tire of” Lynch, a problem that has plagued other top stars like Rollins, Roman Reigns and John Cena in recent years. Although fan resentment toward Lynch was concentrated mostly to a vocal minority consistently largely of Internet fans, it became quite apparent in 2019 and into early 2020 that Lynch—because she’s no longer an underdog—could benefit from an extended hiatus and change in character, two things that would make fans appreciate her more when she is around and isn’t the overbearing “The Man” persona.

Lynch shouldn’t—and won’t—turn heel because the minuscule fan resentment to her isn’t close to that point, but even as she continues to have a large fan base, she badly needs some character development that moves her beyond being a dominant babyface champion to being that beloved babyface she once was, the one who must overcome obstacles and challenges. At WrestleMania 36, she beat her biggest foe in Baszler, but that surprising outcome shouldn’t prevent WWE from tweaking her character.

Especially given the current uncertainty surrounding WWE’s product, “The Man”—even as champion—now has the opportunity to go away for a bit, get some much deserved rest and relaxation, and then return when fans are really starting to miss her perhaps a couple of months from now. Ideally, that will rejuvenate her character, quell some of that minor fan resistance and provide her with fresh new rivalries when she does come back.

Lynch isn’t in the position where disappearing from TV will hurt her. In fact, if anything the opposite is true.

