WWE’s Best Matches, Moments And Performers Of 2019

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston celebrates at the end of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super … [+] Showdown event in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port city of Jeddah late on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The year 2019 was a complicated one for WWE.

The promotion continued to prosper, but a new player emerged as a potential competitor. The jury is still out on whether All-Elite Wrestling will be real, long-term competition, or if its time in the limelight will be fleeting.

Still, it’s undeniable, AEW’s presence has had some impact on WWE. That said, WWE had its bright spots and performers throughout the year. Here is a look back at the best of 2019 for WWE with awards issued by yours truly.

If you missed any of it and are a subscriber to the WWE Network, I highly suggest you take a look back at the specific matches, and work of the performers who are recognized.

Best Tag-Team Match

Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. War Raiders – April 5, 2019 – WWE NXT Takeover

This match had everything you could ask for in a tag-team battle. There was epic in-ring work, a built-in storyline with Black and Ricochet’s call-up to the main roster, appropriate size and moveset diversity, and organic emotion at the close of the performance. Perhaps most importantly, the right team went over.

This was an absolute masterpiece of professional wrestling.

Best Singles Match

Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano – Best 2 out of 3 Falls – April 5, 2019 – WWE NXT Takeover

With all due respect to Walter’s glorious title defense against Tyler Bate at NXT UK Takeover in Cardiff on August 31, and Kofi Kingston’s epic WWE title win over Daniel Bryan and WrestleMania, the best singles match of the year in WWE had to be the dizzying matchup between Cole and Gargano in New York.

Oftentimes, best 2-out-of-3 falls matches can seem too long and dragged out, but this one was compelling for every second of the time it took for Gargano to defeat Cole.

Some didn’t like seeing Gargano kick out of two Last Shots from Cole, but in totality, this was an excellent example of high-level singles wrestling.

Best Group Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe – Elimination Chamber – February 17 – WWE Elimination Chamber

Group matches can be hit or miss, and this one was definitely a hit. It helped to take Kofi-Mania to the next level. Daniel Bryan shined all year as he spent most of 2019 as a heel.

He was spectacular in this match packed with above-average in-ring performers. While the outcome might have left some fans a bit dissatisfied, it turned out to be an exciting and compelling piece of Kofi’s build that partially defined the year for the promotion.

Best Promo

The New Day and Vince McMahon on WWE Smackdown – March 12

This was about as real as WWE gets as it pertains to addressing authentic and organic angles. There were non-specific references to race, economics, and seniority laced throughout this epic back-and-forth between The New Day and the company chairman.

Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi more than held their own on screen with one of the best mic performers the industry has ever seen.

The segment forces you to be silent and listen, and to discuss once it is done. We don’t see wrestling promos on this level often.

Best Feud

Triple H vs. Batista – Give Me What I’ve Been Missing

Yes, the Kingston-Bryan angle was huge, as was the Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey bout, but for me the best-executed feud was a short one between former Evolution members Batista and Triple H.

Batista’s mic work was stellar throughout, and there was one specific moment that completely put the program over the top.

I wish this had lasted longer, but it was great while it lasted.

Best Swerve

“Hey Hunter, Do I Have Your Attention Now?

The program was set up to be a birthday celebration for the legendary Ric Flair, but Batista’s attack on the elderly legend was perfectly masked as countless icons sat in the ring awaiting The Nature Boy’s arrival.

Because Flair had been legitimately ill recently, it added some tension to the segment and feud. This was an excellent example of how WWE has walked the line between reality and fantasy, and done it in an entertaining way.

Best Newcomer

Kushida

He’s yet to completely hit his stride, but at age 36, if WWE plans to elevate Kushida into any sort of major storyline on the main roster, 2020 should be a big year for the Japanese star.

He’s done well with his opportunities so far, and in a year with few standout newcomers, he’s been the best.

Breakout Performer of the Year

Becky Lynch

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 05: WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Celebrate’s Wrestlemania 35 at The Empire … [+] State Building on April 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It seems as if The Man’s hotness has cooled considerably since her marriage to Seth Rollins was made public knowledge. That seems unfair, but it’s pretty undeniable.

Nonetheless, we can’t forget how Lynch took control of the wrestling world during the first half of the year. She earned the cover spot on WWE 2K20, rose to the top of merchandise sales and made herself a legitimate superstar as she helped make history participating in the first-ever all-female WrestleMania main event.

Best Tag-Team of the Year

New Day

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 06: Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods attend WWE’s First-Ever Emmy … [+] “For Your Consideration” Event at Saban Media Center on June 6, 2018 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Getty Images

There was a thought to put the Viking Raiders in this position, but I cannot dismiss the continued symmetry between Big E, Kofi and Xavier Woods. Through injuries, separate singles pushes, and more, the New Day continued to shine.

They have more than earned their new contract extensions. The reigning Smackdown Tag-Team champions are still the standard bearers for tag-team wrestling in WWE. If you had any doubt, their performance at WWE TLC in an entertaining ladder match should have eliminated all questions.

Best Faction of the Year

The Undisputed Era

If I’m being honest, Cole is the straw that stirs this drink. However, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly play their secondary roles perfectly. Strong, the reigning NXT North American Champion, is pretty dynamic in his own right.

WWE is a little light on powerful factions and The Undisputed Era is a serious big fish, no matter what size pond.

Best Mic Performer

Daniel Bryan

While I gave The New Day and Vince McMahon the edge for promo of the year, I have to lean toward Bryan if we’re gauging the year in totality.

The heel version of Bryan hit a home run every time he grabbed the mic, and handled the move from a precious babyface to a despised heel like a Hall-of-Famer.

Cole and Bray Wyatt also deserve some respect for their work, but Bryan was the best on the mic overall.

Most Improved Performer

Baron Corbin

At one point, I couldn’t stand Corbin. It wasn’t simply because he was a despicable heel, it was because he was so stiff on the mic that his promos were painful to watch.

You might not have noticed it if you’re still programmed to hate him, but his mic work has gotten exponentially better in 2019, and he’s grown into an excellent heel.

Let’s not forget, he’s still a Grade-A athlete with extraordinary ability for a man his size. He’s been involved in some bad and elongated feuds this year, but that’s mostly a result of questionable booking.

For what it’s worth, Corbin has done his part.

Most Unsung Performer

Daniel Bryan

When many fans discuss the WWE’s top performers in 2019, most mention Kofi, Lynch and Wyatt, but I can make a strong argument that Bryan has been as good, if not better than all three of them in 2019.

The aforementioned mic work, heel flips (and back), putting over peers, looking strong despite having a henchmen for much of the year contributed to what I believe is the most underrated body of work in the promotion during 2019.

Persona of the Year

The Fiend

I loved Bryan’s tree-hugging angle, but nothing was quite like Bray Wyatt’s dual personality. One the back of the odd and compelling Firefly Fun House, Wyatt reinvented himself and added another layer to his character.

The Fiend might be a bit overpowered and poorly booked to this point, but Wyatt has created a fascinatingly creepy persona whose presence has changed WWE in a way that doesn’t come along often.

Best PPV

WWE NXT Takeover in Brooklyn

Not a single pay-per-view event in 2019 from any company in the professional wrestling industry was more epic from beginning to end. Cole-Gargano, Riddle-Velveteen, Black and Ricochet vs. War Raiders, Walter-Dunne, Baszler-Shirai and Sane were all part of Takeover in Brooklyn.

There were no weak moments. If you haven’t seen this show, you should watch it.

Best Brand

NXT

I was a late comer to NXT. I paid attention to the brand for years, but didn’t allow myself to become fully invested until 2018. In 2019, the brand took over as the most compelling show under WWE’s umbrella.

The rise of Walter, Rhea Ripley, Keith Lee and the continued brilliance of Baszler, Gargano, Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and others make 2020 just as promising as the last year.

Moment of the Year

Lynch Wins the Raw Women’s Title

There were a number of memorable moments including Kofi’s title win, The Fiend’s debut, and more, but in retrospect, nothing was bigger than Lynch’s ascension and coronation.

Not only did she help to lead women into the WrestleMania main event, she also established herself as WWE’s top star for much of the year.

Pinning Rousey and winning the title at Mania in the process has to be the biggest WWE moment of the year.

MVP

Brock Lesnar

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 11: WWE champion Brock Lesnar speaks during a WWE news conference at … [+] T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lesnar will face former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will take on heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury at the WWE’s Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

You might be wondering how in the world Lesnar can occupy this spot when he hasn’t even been mentioned in the other areas of this article. It’s simple: it comes down to money and raw, commercial appeal.

Lesnar is still the WWE’s biggest needle mover and he still has the most undeniable presence of anyone in the promotion. When he is on a card, in the ring or on the ramp, fans and haters alike are still glued to their screens.

Lesnar was a part of so many huge stories throughout the year. He unceremoniously ended Kofimania, lost the Universal title to Rollins, and participated in abbreviated feuds with Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio.

Most of these matches were dismissed by hardcore fans, but they were also major revenue drivers for the promotion. The name of this category is the Most Valuable Performer and no one brought more bottom-line value than Lesnar.

