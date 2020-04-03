WWE’s Highest-Paid Wrestlers 2020: WrestleMania Holds The Spotlight Despite Coronavirus Shutdowns

In the empty WWE Performance Center gym, site of WrestleMania 36, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his … [+] “advocate” Paul Heyman hype up the supercard.

WWE.com

Not even a pandemic could stop WrestleMania. The annual spectacular will air this weekend according to schedule, as most of the sporting world is on ice because of the spread of coronavirus. Taped last week without a live audience in WWE’s training center near Orlando, the show will air Saturday and Sunday, minus the usual pomp and circumstance like the spectacular, stadium size ring entrances.

This year’s event will also take place with a few of its top stars off the supercard, including some who are included on this year’s Forbes list of top-earning wrestlers. The list of 10 pulled in a combined $38.5 million before taxes in 2019, up from $30.8 million in 2018, the last time the list was published.

The rising pay scale was helped by the launch of All Elite Wrestling, the first legitimate competition for WWE in two decades. Founded by Jacksonville Jaguars owners Shad and Tony Khan, AEW is increasing WWE payouts up and down the roster, while WWE’s record profits from new TV rights deals and a lucrative partnership to produce propaganda events for the Saudi government also pushed the numbers up.

WWE pays each wrestler a baseline income—called a “downside guarantee”—that they negotiate with each performer, plus additional payouts when events do well and from a cut of merchandise sales that uses their image. Guarantees have escalated well past the $1 million ceiling that existed before the arrival of AEW last year.

This year’s most noteworthy inclusion: Becky Lynch, the first woman to make the list strictly as a wrestler (Stephanie McMahon has made it based on a combination of her pay as both a performer and executive).

Wrestlers get paid like a cross between prize fighters and entertainers, including performance fees based on a formula tied to where they appear in each event. Main event matches naturally pay more than those on the undercard. As spelled out in publicly available contracts, talent also gets a piece of merchandise sales, including 5% of direct sales at venues and on the WWE website, plus 25% of revenue from the sales of products from third-party licensees. Performance fees vary wildly by the size of the event and profile of the match, with non-televised events paying the lowest ($500) and bouts in stadium super shows, such as WrestleMania, paying well into seven figures. Forbes tallies gross pay before taxes using WWE filings, an analysis of individual wrestler performance and sales metrics, and interviews with industry experts and analysts.

The list includes only active members of the WWE roster, which eliminates those on leaves of absence, including John Cena or Ronda Rousey, or who left WWE mid-year, like Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley. Likewise, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who was not shy about flouting a reported $15 million payday for one performance in Saudi Arabia, is not included.

See the 10 highest-paid wrestlers below:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar clobbers the man who beat him for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, Cain … [+] Velasquez, with a steel chair at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

WWE.com

1. Brock Lesnar: $10 million

The former NCAA and UFC Heavyweight Champion has reportedly been wrestling on a flat rate per appearance since he returned eight years ago, and his appearances have only become more frequent since then. The South Dakota farm boy turned Canadian resident is an anomaly among the attention-hungry wrestling crowd, shunning social media and marketing a static slate of t-shirts. Having signed his current contract when AEW was rumored but had yet to launch, his guarantee will surely rise even more when his deal is up for renewal.

Roman Reigns nails Drew McIntyre with a Superman punch at WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey. This was … [+] Reigns’s first singles match returning from a bout with leukemia.

WWE.com

2. Roman Reigns: $5 million

The handpicked star of the current WWE generation, Leati Joseph Anoa’i signed a contract extension in August, coming off of an emotional return shortly before WrestleMania from a hiatus to treat a relapse of leukemia. Even with him missing almost the entire first quarter and then working a part-time in-ring schedule in the summer, he kept the cash flowing with a steady slate of royalties and high-profile matches. But as with any top WWE star in this climate, signing a new contract, which he did in August, is going to be the biggest moneymaker.

Randy Orton hits his signature RKO finishing move on A.J. Styles during the December 2, 2019 episode … [+] of Monday Night Raw.

WWE.com

3. Randy Orton: $4.1 million

This part-timer veteran also signed a new contract—in his case, it was at the start of November—and made no secret about his strategy to use AEW as leverage for a better deal. That deal, which was no doubt helped by planting seeds about Orton’s long-standing relationship with AEW EVP and top star Cody Rhodes, doesn’t factor in for much of his earnings in 2019. But he could be earning him as much as $6 million in 2020 and beyond.

Seth Rollins in the new “Monday Night Messiah” persona that he embraced at the end of 2019.

WWE.com

4. Seth Rollins: $4 million

The Quad Cities native whose real name is Colby Lopez served as a key Raw brand headliner for most of 2019. He was the face of WWE’s flagship, holding the Universal Championship for about half of the year and battling Brock Lesnar at the company’s two biggest shows, WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Repositioning himself on Twitter and in interviews as a corporate mouthpiece of sorts did hurt his standing with fans outside the WWE-centric bubble, but he’s still one of the top merchandise sellers in the company and his loyalty should prove fruitful for years to come.

Triple H brutalizes Batista with a chain during their match at WrestleMania 35.

WWE.com

5. Triple H: $3.3 million

As a WWE executive, Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s exact pay is reported in the latest WWE proxy filing, including his $706,019 executive salary, $502,146 stock awards, and $102,950 in incentive plan compensation. The majority of his annual income still comes from his pay as a performer, though, as Levesque made just over $2 million in the “other” category that, per the proxy, “consists principally of performance fees and royalties.” That comes from working just a handful of events, including a WrestleMania match with Batista, a one-off match with Randy Orton at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia and his non-wrestling role hyping up the talent from the NXT brand for Survivor Series.

Becky Lynch celebrates with the Raw and SmackDown women’s championship belts after winning both at … [+] WrestleMania 35.

WWE.com

6. Becky Lynch: $3.1 million

While she was inexplicably deemphasized in storylines for several weeks coming off of her double world title win in the main event of WrestleMania, Lynch, whose real name is Rebecca Quin, rebounded before long, appearing in key matches on major events throughout 2019 as WWE’s top female star. “The Man” also moves plenty of merchandise, with her WWE Shop lineup being one of the best-stocked of anyone in the company.

Goldberg stands victorious over a limp Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019 in Toronto.

WWE.com

7. Bill Goldberg: $3 million

The legend of defunct rival World Championship Wrestling turned ageless real-life superhero returned after more than two years off for a pair of special attraction matches in 2019. The bigger of the two, a dream match with The Undertaker, Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, netted the muscle-bound animal rights activist a reported $2 million one night payday, while the other was a quick night’s work with Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam. Uniquely beloved by fans, the 53-year-old Goldberg will likely continue to duck in and out for big matches and big money here and there as long as he’s physically able to, including this year’s WrestleMania.

Shane McMahon turns on The Miz by sneak attacking the reality show veteran in front of his father … [+] and hometown fans in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE.com

8. Shane McMahon: $2.1 million

The son of WWE founder, chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, McMahon has been an in-ring performer on and off for two decades, still wrestling even though he no longer has a behind the scenes role or even stock in the company. He only wrestled 15 matches in 2019—appearing more as a non-wrestling character—and is not a massive merchandise seller, but turned in the best work of his career during the year. Starting as the tag team partner of The Miz, the tension built around the mystery and anticipation of when exactly he would turn on the former Real World cast member was palpable. His actual pay, reported in WWE’s latest proxy filing, is disclosed because he is a family member.

Stephanie McMahon at the WWE 20th anniversary celebration marking the premiere of WWE Friday Night … [+] SmackDown in October 2019. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Getty Images

9. Stephanie McMahon: $2 million

The daughter of Vince, younger sister of Shane, and wife of Levesque, is tightly woven into the family business, serving as chief brand officer. She’s also a character on TV, too, albeit not very often in 2019. WWE’s latest proxy has her making $716,133 in the “other” category that’s mainly wrestling pay, earning $707,534 via two months on a $500,000/year contract and the rest on a $750,000 guarantee; the $8,599 difference consisting of 401(k) and life insurance payments.

Braun Strowman battles SNL’s Colin Jost in the ring. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for WWE)

Getty Images for WWE

10. Braun Strowman: $1.9 million

Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, is one of WWE’s biggest new stars of the last few years, signing a new contract in July, which was later reported to guarantee him $1.2 million. Recently, he tweeted that he’s not being paid by WWE while he’s not working due to the pandemic, which is entirely possible in the likely event that his payoffs since July equaled or exceeded said guarantee. While not the most sensitive thing to say right now, it was a rare public comment from a WWE performer that gives a direct window into what they’ve been making.

Source