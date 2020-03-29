Xavi Confirms He Still Wants Return To ‘Best In World’ FC Barcelona And Backs Neymar Reunion

Barcelona’s Brazilian forward Neymar da Silva Santos Junior (L) puts the captain armband on … [+] Barcelona’s midfielder Xavi Hernandez during the UEFA Champions league quarter-final first leg football match PSG vs FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on April 15, 2015. AFP PHOTO / MARTIN BUREAU (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that he wants to return to FC Barcelona as head coach one day, in an interview published on Sunday morning in Spain, while also calling many of their players the “best in the world” and backing a summer reunion with Neymar.

Speaking to El Magazine, which accompanies national newspaper La Vanguardia on the weekend, the club’s all-time appearances leader was emphatic on one day assuming the Camp Nou hotseat that was offered to him before Ernesto Valverde’s January firing.

“I am clear that I want to return to Barça, I am very excited,” Xavi said. But I made it clear to them [sporting director Eric Abidal and CEO Oscar Grau] that I was looking at a project that started from scratch, and in which decision-making was mine,” it was further explained.

Closely aligned with presidential hopeful Victor Font, who was the subject of a smear campaign from social media companies supposedly hired by the club earlier this year, Xavi insisted that his Barcelona return would not depend on who was president – another suspected reason for his refusal to sign on the dotted line at the turn of 2020.

“I have nothing against anyone; What’s more, I don’t have a bad relationship with [current president Josep] Bartomeu, I get along well with [former president Joan] Laporta and Victor Font and I are friends. I will [get on] with everyone who loves Barça well,” he stated.

“I would like to work together with people in whom I have confidence, with whom there is loyalty, and who are very valid people. There cannot be anyone toxic near the locker room. We are talking about Carles Puyol, who was captain of Barça, and Jordi Cruyff, a very good businessman with a lot of experience as a technical secretary,” Xavi said, on how important it will be to surround himself with people he trusts in Catalonia. “I am a team player; I don’t want to decide alone. Here [in Qatar, at Al-Sadd], we make the decisions with the staff … it is a horizontal structure of consensus. Although I have the last word,” he stressed.

Already, though, he finds Barça in their current form to already boast many of game’s top players in their respective positions. “A large part of the [playing] staff seems extraordinary to me,” began Xavi. “Starting with the goalkeeper [Marc-Andre Ter Stegen], who seems to me the best in the world; Jordi Alba , for me, is the best left back in the world; [Gerard] Piqué, the best central defender in the world; [Sergio] Busquets, the best defensive midfielder in the world; and Messi, the best player in the world.”

“And, if you add Suárez … [Frenkie] De Jong and Arthur, they seem to me footballers to enjoy ten more years at Barça . The youth academy is very good,” he went on.

“I would sign extremes, like Neymar’s type,” Xavi said on how to improve Quique Setien’s squad. “I don’t know if he would fit in on the social side of things, but footballistically I have no doubts that it would be a spectacular signing,” it was concluded, while Jadon Sancho and Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich were also mentioned.

