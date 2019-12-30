Home Technology Xbox One X, Xbox One S Sale Alert: New Deals Beat Black Friday Prices [Updated]
Xbox One X, Xbox One S Sale Alert: New Deals Beat Black Friday Prices [Updated]

written by Forbes December 30, 2019
Xbox One X, Xbox One S Sale Alert: New Deals Beat Black Friday Prices [Updated]

Xbox One S Deals

  • Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $172.95 / Best Buy: $149.99 (currently unavailable) / Microsoft: from $249 / Target: $249.99&nbsp; (PLUS Save $10 on an Xbox Controller with Xbox One Bundle purchase) / Walmart: $149.99 (includes 3 games)
  • 12/29 – STOCK CHANGES – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Bundles (typically $299.99) – Amazon: $223.99. / B&amp;H: $199 (currently unavailable) / Best Buy: $199.99 (currently unavailable) / Target – $199.99 (currently unavailable) / Walmart – $212.99 (12/29 – $14 price increase)

Xbox One X Deals

  • 12/29 – STOCK CHANGES -Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB bundles (typically $499) – Amazon: $349.99 / B&amp;H: $349 / Best Buy – $349.99 / Microsoft: $349 (+ free 2nd controller) / Target- $349.99 / Walmart – from $346 (currently unavailable)

Xbox Accessories Deals

  • 12/29 – PRICE REDUCTION – Xbox One Wireless Controller – (typically $59.99) – Amazon: Offers from $36.75 / B&amp;H : $59 / BestBuy: $19.99 ($20 price reduction) / Costco: $7 off – (members only) / Target: $46.49 / Walmart: $46.88

Video Game Deals

  • XBOX VIDEO GAME SALE – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Gears 5 ($60 to $35), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to

My Xbox daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.&nbsp;

Microsoft’s Xbox One X and Xbox One S continue to be heavily discounted with sales prices that match or beat the best deals we saw during Black Friday. With this in mind, these are the sales you need to know about right now. Tip: bookmark this article because it will be updated daily. 

Xbox One X and Xbox One S sales are hitting new price lows

Microsoft

My Xbox daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page. 

