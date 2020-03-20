XXXTentacion, NCT 127 And Post Malone: 5 Big Moves On This Week’s Billboard 200

SEVILLE, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 03: NCT 127 attends the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition … [+] Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Lil Uzi Vert owns the Billboard charts this week, whether it be the Billboard 200, where his new album sits at No. 1, or the Hot 100, where every song featured on that set finds a home, helping him make history.

Behind him, two other hip-hop superstars make notable moves and a K-pop band reaches the top 10, which remains a rare sight on the list.

Here are five albums that made big moves on the Billboard 200 chart this week.

No. 1 – Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake

This week on the Billboard 200 looked for some time like it would belong to Jhene Aiko, who appeared to be headed toward her first No. 1 title, but Lil Uzi Vert appeared out of nowhere on Friday, March 6 with a new release, and that was that. The rapper’s latest full-length opens atop the all-genre list with close to 300,000 equivalent units, giving him his second leader and the second-largest debut of 2020.

No. 5 – NCT 127 – Neo Zone

The South Korean vocal group starts their latest album Neo Zone at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with well over 80,000 equivalent units, a very healthy sum for any title performed primarily in a language other than English. The release is their first top 10, and one of fewer than 10 Korean efforts to break into the loftiest area on the all-tongue, all-style chart.

No. 7 – Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Post Malone’s entire discography gains ground on this week’s Billboard 200, and all three of his full-lengths now appear inside the top 40. First up is his latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding, which climbs two spots to No. 7. A bit further down, Beerbongs & Bentleys steps up to No. 23, while his debut Stoney re-enters the important region, rising from No. 43 to No. 36.

No. 62 – XXXTentacion – ?

The late rapper’s music has barely waned in popularity since his murder in 2018, and fans continue to stream his tunes non-stop, and they seem to focus much of their attention on his album ?. The set, which currently sits at No. 62, has now been present on the Billboard 200 for 104 weeks, or exactly two years.

No. 177 – Bon Jovi – Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection

As XXXTentacion’s album hits two full years on the Billboard 200, Bon Jovi’s Greatest Hits: The Ultimate Collection keeps a full year ahead, hitting 156 frames on the tally. The two-disc set, which features 28 of the band’s most beloved compositions (as well as a handful of cuts that were new at the time the project was unveiled), has found space on the chart for three full years.

