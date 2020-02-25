Yasiel Puig Waits For A Contract While The Boston Red Sox And St. Louis Cardinals Can Benefit From His Bat

Cleveland Indians right fielder Yasiel Puig watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game … [+] against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

As the start of the Championship season creeps closer, free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig remains on the sidelines looking for a contract.

There are likely a considerable number of reasons Puig is on the outside looking in.

Puig has had a reputation as a highly emotional, aggressive and potentially volatile personality in the clubhouse. His days as a Los Angels Dodgers outfielder were peppered with behavior unbecoming to MLB in general, and specifically to his teammates and club. Much of his behavior was chronicled throughout his time in Los Angels. Many of his antics occurred behind the scenes.

While Puig has tempered his actions to some degree, his legacy follows him. For example, he returned to the dugout immediately without running after he hit a ball while playing for the Cleveland Indians last season. That brought the expected criticism. It is unlikely Cleveland offered Puig a contract during the offseason.

Last season Puig hit a combined .267 with 24 home runs and 84 RBI in 404 plate appearances with the Cincinnati Reds and 2017 plate appearances with the Indians. He stole a combined 19 bases in 26 attempts.

Puig may have been looking to sign a $100M, multi-year contract when he hit free agency. He may have priced himself totally out of financial reality. Now he scrambles to find a new home where he can prove himself and once again enter free agency. If he does sign, it will probably be a one-year deal.

Puig has a loud enough bat to improve a lineup that is short on line-drive hitters. Even though he often throws to the wrong base or misses his cutoff man, Puig still has a very strong arm and has enough speed to steal bases and impact a baseball game on both sides of the ball.

There are teams that could benefit by Yasiel Puig’s bat. Without question, there are more than those two clubs outlined below. However, this writer feels the teams noted would improve with the presence of a dangerous right-handed hitter capable of playing credible defense.

BOSTON RED SOX

There can be little doubt the loss of Mookie Betts to the Dodgers will have an extremely negative impact on the Red Sox ability to score runs. They signed Kevin Pillar to a free agent contract, and it looks as though he will get significant outfield playing time. Along with Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr., the Red Sox outfield will not strike fear in the opposition. J.D. Martinez fits best at designated hitter. Brock Holt is now with the Brewers. While he wasn’t a true power hitter, he added value to the Red Sox roster.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo came over from the Dodgers in the trade that sent Betts to Los Angeles. But Verdugo has a stress fracture in his back, and he may be dealing with that issue off and on for a lengthy period of time. Couple the injury with his limited major league experience, and it spells a potential unmet outfield need for Boston.

Puig would add a potent bat to the Red Sox lineup that also parted ways with pitchers David Price and Rick Porcello. Those pitching losses could mean a need for even more runs to be scored for the Red Sox to remain competitive in a very tough American League East Division.

The current Red Sox payroll is estimated to be $195M, down from an estimated $242M last year. They could still sign Puig to a one-year deal and stay under the $208M first level of the MLB Luxury Tax threshold.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

It is the opinion of this old scout that the St. Louis Cardinals just don’t have enough firepower in their lineup to compete with teams like the Cubs, the Reds or to some degree, the Brewers.

True, St. Louis always hangs around in pennant races. But an outfield of Tommy Edman, Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler really doesn’t shake the confidence of many pitching staffs. They need more help to lengthen their lineup and score more runs. Tyler O’Neill may be able to help on offense, but probably not as a regular outfielder.

Enter Puig?

The Cardinals currently have a payroll that sits at an estimated $169M, down from $174M last season. They are not even close to the lowest rung of the MLB Luxury Tax.

The Cardinals are a club that lost a credible offensive threat in Marcel Ozuna. They also lost outfielder Jose Martinez, a player many analysts feel has upside remaining as a hitter.

Yasiel Puig would fit very well in the middle of the Cardinals offense. His defense would help as well, even if he has to play left field with Fowler in right.

AND THERE ARE MORE

There is little doubt that the Rockies, the Orioles, the Mariners, the Giants and even a few more clubs could improve their outfields with the presence of Yasiel Puig. Those teams are more likely to play the hands they have now, with none of them really in a position to seriously compete in the coming season.

The Indians outfield is loaded with volume, but little power. Perhaps defensively challenged players like Franmil Reyes and Domingo Santana will fill the power needs in Cleveland. It is highly unlikely the Indians will sign Puig at this late date. That ship has sailed long ago.

NOW WHAT?

The clock remains ticking as the first pitch of the new season approaches. Unless something changes in the next few weeks, Yasiel Puig may have to wait for a team to step up during the season with a contract that allows Puig to prove he adds value to a major league baseball team.

