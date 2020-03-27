Home Technology Yellowstone Viral Video Is A Ten Second Lesson In How To Handle Wildlife
Yellowstone Viral Video Is A Ten Second Lesson In How To Handle Wildlife

written by Forbes March 27, 2020
The angry Bison

This is a Bison Native to YellowStone National Park coming towards the tourist.

In a Twitter video that went viral this week, NBC Montana reporter Deion Broxton repeats five simple words to live by when it comes to interacting with wildlife on their home turf:

“I’m not messin’ with you!”

The local journalist was covering the news of the park’s closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had just setup his camera to record a stand-up at the gate to Yellowstone National Park when he noticed a bison beginning to come a little too close for comfort.

Broxton stops mid-sentence to side-eye the Bison, located off camera.

“Oh my god… oh my god… Oh no, I ain’t messin’ with you,” he says, repeating this instructive refrain while packing up his gear.

Later, Broxton grabbed this shot of the bison herd from a safe distance:

The journalist’s hilarious reaction has garnered millions of views, response from celebrities and the praise of Yellowstone officials, who say Broxton did the smart thing.

“A perfect example of what to do when approached by wildlife!” the park tweeted.

It’s a lesson that many other visitors to wild areas would do well to learn.

Officials have repeatedly warned the public against trying to take selfies with bears and other wildlife in the background. Some people have been mauled to death trying to get that unbelievable shot for Instagram.

Broxton had a bit of an advantage having his camera on a tripod and having a clear line of sight to the approaching wildlife, helping him make the right call.

If you’re out in nature and come across wildlife that doesn’t scatter at the sight of you or even begins to approach, the thing to do is to make yourself large and slowly back away, especially when dealing with predators like bears and mountain lions. Making a lot of noise can also help.

Probably the worst thing you could do is pull out your phone, turn your back to the animal and pose for the camera.

Instead, just say what Deion Broxton says: “I’m not messin’ with you.”

