You Pay Monthly, But Your Student Debt Keeps Growing? Join The Crowd

Nearly half of college graduates aren’t making any progress on their student loan payments.

A new report from Moody’s Investor Services highlights an alarming statistic: 49% of student loan borrowers whose repayment obligations started in 2010-12 have made no progress towards reducing the balances that they started repayment with. None.

Even worse, many recent grads are seeing their balances grow.

Kaitlyn Blount Crow is one of them. As a young adult with dreams of telling other people’s stories, Crow graduated from the University of Alabama in 2015 with a degree in communications—one that left her with $31,000 in student loans.

But her prospects for a full time journalism job were grim. The industry had gone through a continuing plague of layoffs. Jobs paying the average salary of $41,000 for news reporters were difficult to obtain and Crow struggled to find any full-time employment in her field at all.

She started taking low paid freelance jobs—and waiting tables just to squeak by. No way she could swing the monthly payment that would be due on her student loans in a standard 10-year repayment program.

Rather than default on loan payments, Crow enrolled in a federal income-driven repayment plan—one that tied her monthly payment to her earnings. At first, her income was so low her monthly repayment was $0. Nevertheless, she would pay some money towards the loans whenever she could, hoping this effort would eventually help her pay off her student debt.

Later, she got a full time job and her monthly payment rose to its current $150, which still isn’t enough to cover the interest on her loans. She has continued to make extra payments when she can, yet Crow’s original student loan balance of $31,000 has bubbled up to $34,448. “Watching your balance go up despite making regular, on-time payments is pretty disheartening,” she says, adding, “I honestly wondered why I had bothered with the extra payments.”

Kaitlyn Blount Crow has paid over $2,000 to her student loans, but her current balance is thousands … [+] more than what she originally borrowed.

Smaller monthly payments and longer loan terms mean stagnant student loan balances

Although the origination of new student loans has slowed modestly since 2012, the aggregate balance of loans outstanding has continued to grow because repayment is so slow. If all federal loans were being repaid on a normal 10 year schedule, the repayment rate would be 10%. Instead, it’s just 3%, Moody’s notes in its analysis.

The failure of student loan balances to shrink is the result of multiple factors, including the problem that graduates who are underemployed and those who fail to graduate have with repayment. (Drop-outs from for-profit schools are the least likely to have made any progress on paying down their debt.)

But the stubborn (or growing balances) problem is also a byproduct of government repayment programs designed to keep borrowers from outright defaulting on their loans—-programs which result in lower monthly payments, but also longer repayment schedules and payments that may amount to less than the monthly interest accruing.

Congress significantly expanded income-driven repayment plans after the financial crisis of 2008 to help ease the burden of student loan repayment for borrowers struggling with unemployment and underemployment. These plans (there are now four of them) cap monthly payments at a percentage of discretionary income, with the exact percentage (and the definition of discretionary income) depending on the plan the borrower enrolls in.

During the past decade, the share of students using one or another income-based repayment option has steadily increased. As of June 30, 2019, income-driven repayment programs covered more than $480 billion of student loans, according to Moody’s. All four income-driven plans extend the repayment period from the standard 10 years to 20 or 25 years.

In addition, the government offers a student loan consolidation option that extends the repayment period to up to 30 years. The result: about 75% of student loan balances balances are currently being repaid on terms longer than 10 years, according to Moody’s. A longer loan term means a smaller monthly payment that might not fully cover interest.

Some folks are betting on loan forgiveness

Income-driven repayment does come with an incentive, though: Forgiven loan balances.

After 20 or 25 years, depending on the program, individuals on income-driven repayment plans are promised debt forgiveness—although the amount forgiven is taxable to them.

In addition, the Public Student Loan Forgiveness program offers forgiveness—without any tax hit—to those who work for 10 years in the public or not-for-profit sector. As a result, some borrowers hoping for forgiveness may not be too worried by stagnant or growing loan balances.

That’s the case for Joseph Cochran, a 34-year-old federal worker in Maryland. His original balance of federal loans from undergraduate, graduate and law school started at $164,000. Today, it’s grown to more than $213,000.

Cochran pays approximately $700 per month toward his loans and is on the REPAYE plan, with less than two years left until he completes the 10 year requirement for public service loan forgiveness.

“Having this program really made me feel better about taking a lower paying job instead of being forced to chase higher and higher pay,” Cochran says. “Also, the interest rate on my loans is less than the long term market annualized returns, so even if I was in the private sector, I would be better off investing any extra payment and not paying more than required. I would hate to pay extra on my loans and then become disabled or die and have fewer assets to support my family.”

And though nearly 99% of borrowers on the public service loan forgiveness program have been denied loan forgiveness so far, Cochran isn’t bothered by that statistic.

“The denials are because they don’t qualify. It’s the same as if lots of non-retirement aged people applied for Social Security. They’d all be denied too and no one would be shocked,” says Cochran. “I expect the percentages will get higher as borrowers better understand who qualifies.”

Payment options to consider instead

Income driven repayment is a helpful and necessary tool for individuals with low incomes—or at least low incomes compared to their debt burdens—who are struggling to repay their student loans. Even if their balances grow, it’s often the best way to manage payments.

But if you’re someone who is close to being able to make the regular 10-year payments, being on income driven repayment isn’t necessarily the best option. You might consider two other methods of repayment instead:

A graduated repayment plan: Under a graduated repayment plan, monthly payments start out low and increase every two years. The advantage of this plan is that the loan balance will be paid off in 10 years (except for direct consolidation loans and FFEL consolidation loans which are still on the 30 years schedule). In addition, monthly payments, even at the start, will never be less than the amount of interest that accrues on the loan, so your balance will not grow.

This option is best for individuals who have a low or modest student loan balance and expect their income to grow smartly during the early years of their careers; individuals carrying hundreds of thousands in debt generally won’t find this an acceptable solution.

I myself started out on an income-driven repayment plan for my $21,500 student loan balance. After making monthly payments of $145 for almost two years—and seeing that my balance had decreased by only $231.31, despite making nearly $2,700 in payments—I recently switched to a graduated repayment plan. My monthly payment is now only $30 more each month. The highest I’ll ever pay each month is $396.

Consider private refinancing: This is an option only for those who believe they’ll never really need (or no longer need) income based repayment or the option of a prolonged payoff period.

Private refinancing can make sense for those with good jobs and good credit who would like to pay off their loans in 10 years, and also lower the monthly payment if possible. Example: A newly minted lawyer has $100,000 in federal student loans with a blended interest rate of 6.5% and a good job at a private firm. If she opts to refinance her loans with a private company at an interest rate of 4%, her monthly payments will drop from $1,135 to $1,012, saving her $123 a month and nearly $15,000 in interest over her 10 years of repayment.

Remember, however, that once you refinance your federal loans, you will no longer have access to federal loan benefits, such as loan forgiveness, forbearance, deferment or access to income based repayment programs.

There may be cases where someone who starts in an income driven plan later elects to refinance privately. The most obvious example: M.Ds.. Those who took out student loans to attend medical school and graduated in 2019 had median debt of $200,000, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. Their median earnings now, in their first year of residency, are just $56,880, making a normal ten year repayment unaffordable and an income based repayment plan the obvious choice.

But if a doctor finishes her training and takes a high paying job in private practice or at a for-profit hospital, she may want to refinance what she owes privately at a lower rate. (Warning: those who work for not-for-profit hospitals will first want to investigate whether and when they might become eligible for public service loan forgiveness.)

What about the possibility that federal student loans might be wholly or partially forgiven? Democratic Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have both proposed plans to forgive at least some student loan debt, should they be elected.

But there’s certainly no guarantee that will happen. For now, borrowers should do their due diligence in coming up with a repayment strategy that works for them.

