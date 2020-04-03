Home Technology You Should Head Over To Deadpool’s Yacht Party In ‘Fortnite’ Right Now
You Should Head Over To Deadpool’s Yacht Party In ‘Fortnite’ Right Now

written by Forbes April 3, 2020
You Should Head Over To Deadpool’s Yacht Party In ‘Fortnite’ Right Now
Deadpool arrived as part of the promotion for Chapter 2, season 2 in Fortnite, but now for the first time you can actually get him as a skin if you own the battle pass, after completing four weeks of challenges, and then celebrate on his Yacht, which he has hijacked from Meowscles for the time being.

Visiting Deadpool’s Yacht is actually a challenge the game gives you, and you can see it pretty clearly on the map as it’s marked by a crude drawing presumably made by Deadpool himself.

Once you get to the Yacht, it’s a party, but one that still features plenty of gunfire if you are going there in a traditional mode.

The Yacht has been totally decked out in Deadpool themed gear. There’s a Deadpool head balloon on the top, matching the Deadpool battle bus that we’re all now riding in.

The Deadpool logo is on the bow of the ship, with a Deadpool-themed helicopter sitting on top of it.

Inside the ship, there is a giant statue of Deadpool in the middle of the dance floor (a repurposed Midas statue) near the central bar.

Around the ship, there are works of famous art redesigned to feature Deadpool.

I’m not clear on if this event will have any other components to it other than redesigning the Yacht for the time being. There does not seem to be any sort of LTM going on right now, but the store has refreshed to feature a number of new Deadpool items, though the best ones are acquired through his challenges. I think that Deadpool appears on the Yacht as the main NPC boss, but I didn’t see him in my brief visit there.

We are not done with Deadpool challenges just yet. Next week there are more which will unlock the mask-off skin for Deadpool where you can see his burns. Can’t really say it looks like Ryan Reynolds, from what I’ve seen, and I don’t think the actor has done any voicework for any of this Deadpool stuff in Fortnite to date. The state of Deadpool remains sort of in limbo with the whole Disney acquisition, but I’m guessing we’ll see him onscreen at some point again pretty soon.

For now, go and visit the Yacht and check out the party for yourself. I expect future challenges might take us there, and we might see this party go on the entire rest of the season, if I had to guess.

Follow me on TwitterFacebook and Instagram. Pick up my new sci-fi novel Herokiller, and read my first series, The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also on audiobook.

Source

