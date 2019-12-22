You’ll Only Understand This ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Plot Point If You Play ‘Fortnite’

Kudos to Polygon first noticing this odd convergence, but it makes sense if you played Fortnite during its big Star Wars event, which did indeed end with a broadcast of Emperor Palpatine threatening revenge. One supposes that the Sith Lord has an antenna strong enough to reach through multiple fictional universes at once, or something.

It’s pretty weird! Playing a live event in the popular, cartoony battle royale game isn’t essential to understanding the new Star Wars, of course, but it’s still strange to see the two crossover to this degree. As Polygon notes, it’s likely the result of some shuffling: Disney had the broadcast already recorded but couldn’t quite make it work in the theatrical release of the movie, so it went ahead and threw it into the Fortnite event rather than waste it entirely.

If you want to actually watch the event, check it out below. This clip has isolated the Palpatine bit:

” readability=”52.710743801653″>

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Credit: Disney

It wasn’t exactly surprising when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker showed up in Fortnite. Fortnite remains not only one of the biggest games in the world, but also probably the most advertiser friendly. Epic Games already had a relationship with Disney from The Avengers crossovers, and there was no way that the entertainment giant was going to pass up another chance to promote final movie in this decades-long saga. So that was par for the course, even if the event itself is admirably involved. For Fortnite to show up inside of Star Wars, however? That’s a bit more surprising.

Mild Spoilers for the opening crawl to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Rise of Skywalker begins, like all Star Wars movies, with the signature opening text crawl. This one references the return of Emperor Palpatine, who is back to close out the story in this ninth and final movie, for some reason. Here’s the pertinent text:

The dead speak! The galaxy has heard a mysterious broadcast, a threat of REVENGE in the sinister voice of the late EMPEROR PALPATINE.

It’s a bit abrupt, but the odd thing is that the “broadcast” that the crawl refers to actually “happened”, at least in a broader fictional sense. Kudos to Polygon first noticing this odd convergence, but it makes sense if you played Fortnite during its big Star Wars event, which did indeed end with a broadcast of Emperor Palpatine threatening revenge. One supposes that the Sith Lord has an antenna strong enough to reach through multiple fictional universes at once, or something.

It’s pretty weird! Playing a live event in the popular, cartoony battle royale game isn’t essential to understanding the new Star Wars, of course, but it’s still strange to see the two crossover to this degree. As Polygon notes, it’s likely the result of some shuffling: Disney had the broadcast already recorded but couldn’t quite make it work in the theatrical release of the movie, so it went ahead and threw it into the Fortnite event rather than waste it entirely.

If you want to actually watch the event, check it out below. This clip has isolated the Palpatine bit: