Young And Healthy People May Not Always Make A Full Recovery After COVID-19 Coronavirus, U.S. Health Official Asserts

CLEARWATER, FL – MARCH 18: People gather on Clearwater Beach during spring break despite world … [+] health officials’ warnings to avoid large groups on March 18, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

At the daily White House briefing earlier today, Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the While House Coronavirus Task Force, clarified a widely held belief that it’s just older persons who are at risk for severe or critical illness or death.

On the contrary, she explained that even young, previously healthy persons may be at risk for severe illness or death in rare circumstances. It’s not simply older persons with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension or weakened immune systems who may be at risk, which has largely been the emphasis of public health messaging thus far.

Birx cited preliminary data coming from Europe to warn the public that young adults may be at risk for severe and deadly disease as well.

“There are reports coming out of France and Italy about some young people getting seriously ill, and very seriously ill in the ICUs,” said Birx.

This followed with her urgent plea for all young persons, especially millennials (persons in their 20s and 30’s), to remain vigilant at avoiding contact with other persons, and to practice social distancing at all times. The consequences of not adhering to such practices, she warned, could be catastrophic across all age groups, not just older persons.

While she did not provide specific data, Birx seemed to be focused on millennials, but offered that European health officials have not noted “significant mortality” among children.

This is consistent with data reported thus far, demonstrating that there have been no deaths reported in children under the age of 10, and one death in a 14 year old male in China, based on a study published earlier this week. While we know children do get infected with the virus, they typically have had a mild course campared with adults.

The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, examined 2,173 children testing positive for coronavirus in China, and found that 90% of the children had asymptomatic, mild, or moderate infections. The study noted that 5.9% of the children had severe or critical clinical courses, compared with up to 20% which we typically see in adults.

Birx offered that one potential explanation for the severe cases in Italy and France among millennials may be explained by the fact that older persons at risk for severe disease took proactive steps— social distancing and meticulous hand washing—to avoid an infection, whereas millennials did not. What the data reflects is that the virus doesn’t have a preference for children or older persons, but is ultimately related to whom is exposed to the virus itself.

Birx further emphasized the potential for a large number of severe infections in young adults, even in the context of a large number of cases overall.

“There may be a disproportional number of infections among that group, and so even if it’s a rare occurrence, it may be seen more frequently in that group and be evident now,” she added.

This is the second time this week that Birx urged that millennials need to understand the importance of avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people and to continue to practice social distancing an washing their hands.

Health officials have emphasized that younger persons who don’t adhere to social distancing and basic tenets of handwashing and cough etiquette can accelerate the spread of the virus and place others at elevated risk.

“You have the potential then to spread it to someone who does have a condition that none of us knew about and cause them to have a disastrous outcome,” Birx said Wednesday.

This potential for spread was on full display this week in Clearwater Beach in Florida and South Padre Island in Texas as Spring Break roared on, with packed beaches full of young people in close contact.

Health officials at today’s World Health Organization (WHO) briefing also emphasized that cases of severe illness were not just seen in older persons.

“The idea that this is a disease that causes death in older people, we need to be very, very careful with,” said Mike Ryan, the head of the WHO’s emergency program. He explained that nearly 20% of deaths in South Korea were in those under the age of 60.

“Physicians again in Italy will attest to this, and in Korea. This isn’t just a disease of the elderly. There is no question that younger, healthier people experience an overall less serious disease. But a significant number of otherwise healthy adults can develop a more severe form of the disease,” he added.

Notably, in South Korea (with over 8,500 cases), just one person in their 30s and one person in their 40s has died, with no deaths under the age of 30. In Italy, there have been no deaths in persons under the age of 30.

According to a March 17 JAMA study looking at the first 22,500 COVID-19 infections, just 1.2% of cases occurred in those under the age of 18, with about 25% in those 19 to 50 years old. What’s also alarming is the number of infections in healthcare workers (over 2,012), with a total of 1,625 deaths thus far.

New CDC data posted today indicate the potential for COVID-19 to result in severe disease including prolonged ICU admission and death. In fact, nearly 40% of U.S. coronavirus patients sick enough to be admitted were aged 20-54, based on the study of the first 2,500 cases in the U.S. There were no deaths reported in those under the age of 19, and < 1% among people aged 20-54. Deaths were highest in those > 85 years ranging from 10-27%.

The bottom line is this: No one is immune from this virus. In the majority of people, it causes a mild disease, but in 15-20% of cases it may cause a severe course of illness that can land you in the ICU.

The young and old alike are at risk from this virus, and the course is unpredictable at this time. We all need to be vigilant and continue to practice social distancing, combined with meticulous hand washing and respiratory etiquette. Mandatory quarantines and rigorous contact tracing are also key aspects of mitigating the spread of the virus.

Source