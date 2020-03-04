Home Business YoungBoy Never Broke Again Scores Eight New Hits On Hot 100 This Week
Business

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Scores Eight New Hits On Hot 100 This Week

written by Forbes March 4, 2020
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Scores Eight New Hits On Hot 100 This Week
NBA YoungBoy at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest

NEW ORLEANS, LA: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square in New Orleans, … [+] Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Getty Images

There are 14 songs new to this week’s Billboard Hot 100 (dated Mar. 7). Eight of those are by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and no other artists are featured on his tracks.

All eight songs are from his new album Still Flexin, Still Steppin, which was released less than two weeks ago on February 21. The 14-song album has already been extremely successful. It’s currently ranked No. 2 on the Billboard 200. This means that while the album ranks below BTS, it has climbed past albums from artists like Justin Bieber, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone and, even, Billie Eilish. He has also released a bunch of new music videos for tracks off his latest album. Some, like “Lil Top,” have tens of millions of views.

Besides the newly entered songs, YoungBoy NBA already had one single on the top chart: “Make No Sense.” This track is currently at No. 79 and has been on the chart for 16 weeks in total. “Make No Sense” is from his 2019 album AI YoungBoy 2, which he released just over a week before his birthday in October. This album was also very successful and peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 200 weeks after its release. Perhaps Still Flexin, Still Steppin will follow suit.

After scoring his first Hot 100 track in 2017, “Untouchable,” YoungBoy NBA has been working hard to keep making hit songs and albums. Today, his success is apparent through Still Flexin, Still Steppin and previous hits. The Baton Rouge rapper is currently on tour.

YoungBoy NBA songs that newly entered this week’s Hot 100 are listed below.

  1. “Lil Top” at No. 28
  2. “Red Eye” at No. 47
  3. “Fine By Time” at No. 58
  4. “Bad Bad” at No. 59
  5. “Knocked Off” at No. 60
  6. “RIP Lil Phat” at No. 80
  7. “Long RD” at No. 85
  8. “Bat Man” at No. 89

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Gap Is Back To A ‘Show-Me Story’ After...

January 17, 2020

Full Review Of The Impressive Launch Of Podcast...

February 7, 2020

LaMelo Ball Remains A Top-3 NBA Draft Pick...

January 17, 2020

Ramos Insults Odegaard’s Mother, Could Halt Norwegian’s Return...

February 7, 2020

5 AI And Analytics Trends Marketers And Brands...

February 27, 2020

Wow Customer Service: The Four Essential Steps

January 23, 2020

Serena Williams Takes First Step Toward Potential 24th...

January 20, 2020

We May Be One Step Closer To A...

January 12, 2020

El Clasico: FC Barcelona Versus Real Madrid Preview,...

March 1, 2020

Holiday Gift Guide for Diehard ‘Harry Potter’ Fans

December 10, 2019

Leave a Comment