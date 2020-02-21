YouTube Might Win The Streaming Wars According To New App Annie Numbers

A person holds an iphone showing various apps inclusing BBC IPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Amazon … [+] Music, Sky Go, Disney Life and Amazon Alexa. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday January 3, 2020. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

YouTube is quietly dominating streaming mobile video. According to App Annie, on Android phones, about 70% of the time spent on the top five video streaming apps was on YouTube worldwide. The streaming app was not only an early pioneer of the market, but it has also shown it’s staying power. Can new mobile streaming apps keep up?

The top five video streaming apps for Android users are YouTube, Tencent News, Tencent Video, iQiyi, and Xigua Video. Most of the top apps are Chinese brands that are predominantly fueled by China which makes YouTube’s top rank all the more impressive since YouTube isn’t active in the Chinese market.

In a market where new streaming video services seem to spring up overnight, YouTube isn’t losing viewers or ad money. Alphabet released ad revenue for YouTube for the first time in over a decade and since the app was acquired by Google in 2006. YouTube made $15 billion in 2019 on ads alone which accounts for about 10% of Google’s overall $161 billion revenue that year.

YouTube’s success seems to correlate to two factors. While YouTube has paid tiers, the vast majority of its content is free to stream and user-generated. Taking away the paywall sets it apart from apps like Netflix or Hulu. Furthermore, YouTube does not conform to time limits and offers both long and short-form video unlike services like TikTok which caps its content to a one-minute maximum or Netflix which focuses on long-form content. Many streaming apps that focus on long-form content aren’t as user-friendly for mobile users, which doesn’t bode well for them in the streaming wars.

In an earlier survey on the state of mobile usage worldwide, App Annie found that are users on their phones more since 2017 and, accordingly, in 2020 advertisers are set to spend $240 billion on mobile ads: an increase of 26%. YouTube is the current obvious choice to direct a hefty chunk of that spending.

However, Youtube isn’t alone, Quibi might be stepping up to compete. While Quibi has been talked about since 2018, it is set to launch in early April this year. Quibi and Youtube are both streaming apps optimized for mobile with optional ads, but their strategies have some stark differences. Quibi is set to focus on original shows each under ten minutes. The company planned to spend over $1 billion on original content before launch. The new app also has a subscription element. The cheapest tier is set at $5 a month with ads and a higher price of $8 monthly with no ads much like Hulu.

It is unclear how young audiences will respond to having to pay monthly for a short-form streaming app since other popular short-form apps are free to use including YouTube. The distinction becomes between social media streaming apps, where users generate the majority of content like TikTok and media streaming apps, where the content is produced internally. Quibi may be a new type of pioneer for short-form streaming if they can get in on the ad revenue and user time spend that YouTube currently controls.

