YouTube Sensation LadBaby Scores His Second No. 1 Hit In The U.K., And It’s An Important One

“I Love Sausage Rolls” (yes, you read that right) debuts at No. 1 this week on the U.K. songs ranking in what is perhaps the most important frame of the year. Running the songs chart across the pond in the week of Christmas is a massive honor, and one that many stars vie for every year. Somehow, LadBaby has snagged this prestigious title not once, but twice, which is extremely rare.

“I Love Sausage Rolls” is not just LadBaby’s second single, it’s also his second No. 1 on the U.K. list. Last December, the figure scored the Christmas No. 1 with “We Built This City,” another parody take on a well-known tune that required very little tweaking to become something new that the masses snapped up.

By debuting “I Love Sausage Rolls” (a joke track that is still rather catchy) at No. 1, LadBaby beats out the likes of Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding and Tones and I, all of whom were trying to land the best-performing cut this frame.

According to the Official Charts Company, LadBaby is just the third act in U.K. history to land the Christmas No. 1 two years in a row. He follows in the footsteps of giants The Beatles and the Spice Girls.

LadBaby and his wife Roxanne Messenger perform “I Love Sausage Rolls” (courtesy of LadBaby’s YouTube … [+] page).

LadBaby

With only two singles to his name, it’s possible that blogger, YouTuber and now musician LadBaby claims the most impressive chart record of all time, as he’s now seen both of his releases rise all the way to the top of the charts in his home country.

Mark Hoyle, better known simply as LadBaby, spend a lot of his time blogging and making YouTube videos with his wife about raising their son, but he also has a side gig as a hugely successful musical artist, though one who only shares new tunes once a year.

