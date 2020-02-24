Home Technology ‘Zelda: Link’s Awakening’ Is Getting An Amazing Soundtrack Boxset This March
‘Zelda: Link’s Awakening’ Is Getting An Amazing Soundtrack Boxset This March

written by Forbes February 24, 2020
'Zelda: Link's Awakening' Is Getting An Amazing Soundtrack Boxset This March
Zelda: Link’s Awakening last September, we are now finally getting a proper soundtrack boxset released this March.

The boxset is split across four CDs, with the first two covering the re-orchestrated score used in the Switch remake. Whereas the second two discs will include the soundtrack from the original Game Boy game.

The latter is especially noteworthy, as this will mark the first time the Game Boy version of Zelda: Link’s Awakening will receive an official soundtrack release.

The boxset contains 205 tracks in total (a comprehensive track listing is available here) and the boxset will also include a bonus track of the Ballad of the Wind Fish from the TV commercial.

Priced at 4,950 yen (or around $44) this soundtrack boxset will be released on March 18 in Japan. While this is currently a Japan only release, you can easily import the boxset from retailers such as Amazon.

However, if you are willing to wait, I am sure we will get a Western version of this soundtrack boxset released at some point soon.

Anyway, as Link’s Awakening is my favorite Zelda game, I will definitely be buying this soundtrack boxset in March but I only wish Nintendo would release the original Game Boy again on the Switch.

