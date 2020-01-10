Zion Williamson’s NBA Debut Is On The Horizon, But He Will Play ‘Very Limited Minutes’

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 08: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands on the … [+] court priro to the start of a NBA game against the Chicago Bulls at Smoothie King Center on January 08, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Knicks fans and their management dreamed for an entire year about Zion Williamson playing professionally at Madison Square Garden.

On Friday morning, the 6-foot-6, 282-pound Williamson was indeed shooting jump shots on the Garden floor, but as a member of the Pelicans not the Knicks.

After suffering a torn right meniscus in October, the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft is now practicing with the Pelicans but he won’t make his season debut Friday night against his old Duke buddy R.J. Barrett and the Knicks.

“No, it won’t be tonight,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said with a smile when I asked about Williamson’s status during shootaround Friday morning. “Come back in this city? Come on man, are you kidding me? Who would do that? That’s all the pressure in the world coming back in this city.”

Gentry said when Williamson does return it will be on some type of minutes-restriction.

“He’s making progress and I think he’s practicing and playing five-on-five,” he said. “We’re trying to gauge exactly when it would be a good situation to put him out there. But even when we do, it’s going to be very limited minutes to start as everybody would assume that it would.”

Williamson did not address the media during shootaround but clearly is anxious to play.

“If it was up to me, I would have been out there two weeks ago,” he told reporters last week after beginning to practice.

His Pelicans teammate Josh Hart joked that he and his teammates are tired of answering questions about when Zion might debut.

“Yeah man, get his ass out there,” Pelicans guard Josh Hart jokingly told me. “That’s what we need to do so I can stop answering these damn questions.”

Hart said when Williamson does return to full health alongside the team’s core of Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball and J.J. Redick, it will be “scary” for the rest of the league.

The Pelicans (13-25) have won six of their last eight games and are still only four games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

“Hopefully all of us will be here for a long time and we could really build and grow together and do some special things for our organization and the city,” Hart said. “But in the short term it’s very exciting. We have those great talents [Ingram and Williamson] and then you add ‘Zo, who can distribute the ball just as good as anyone else in this league, Jrue, J.J. When you start putting all the pieces around them and seeing us as a full healthy team, it’s a scary sight for this year and the years to come.”

Blake Griffin, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons all sat out their rookie seasons due to injury, and some have suggested that Williamson should just redshirt this season.

Now some NBA voices, including Stephen A. Smith and Paul Pierce, have called for Williamson to sit out the entire season and prepare for 2020-21.

Is it really worth it to bring their vulnerable franchise player back in what appears to be a lost season? Especially as concerns linger over his weight and overall conditioning. And he could be worth $1 billion when it’s all said and done.

Others have argued that if healthy, Williamson should play so the Pelicans can see how he jells with their young core players. If he doesn’t play at all, those voices argue, he will be behind the eight ball next season and that could lead to another lost season.

Hart said the goal is to build something long-term in New Orleans around Williamson and the team’s other young players.

“We want [Ingram] here for a long time, Zion also,” he said. “So to have two guys like that, two All-Star-caliber guys, two culture guys, will be huge and kind of building around those guys, building around their skillset, building around their character will be huge for this city, and that’s something that we want to do and that’s something that we want the organization to go in that direction so that would be very exciting,” he said.

For now, it seems a question of when Williamson will debut, not if.

“I do want to get back out there but from a professional standpoint I do have to look at longevity,” Williamson said last week.

Williamson suggested he would know when he’s ready and would discuss it with the Pelicans’ brass, David Griffin and Trajan Langdon, and the team’s medical staff.

“Just like when it came to my college decision, I woke up and i just knew,” he said. “I’ll probably have to wake up one day and go, ‘Griff, Trajan, training staff, I’m ready, let’s go.”

