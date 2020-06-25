1.1 Million Stimulus Checks Sent To Dead People, Watchdog Finds

1.1 million stimulus checks, worth close to $1.4 billion, were incorrectly sent to dead people, … [+] according to the Government Accountability Office.

The federal government sent almost 1.1 million economic impact payments, worth nearly $1.4 billion, to dead people, according to an analysis by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. The analysis was included in a new report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Why Stimulus Checks Were Send To Dead People:

In its report, the GAO identified three underlying reasons by the Treasury and IRS sent payments to dead people.

Access To Death Records

First, while the Social Security Act gives the IRS access to the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) full set of death records, it “does not provide such access to Treasury and BFS, which distribute payments,” according to the GAO. This made it more difficult for the Treasury and Bureau of Fiscal Service (BFS) to validate payments before disbursing them.

IRS Legal Interpretation

Second, for the first three batches of payments sent, which accounted for 72 percent of the stimulus payments distributed through May 31, the IRS did not use death records to determine eligibility for stimulus payments because of a a legal interpretation from the IRS Counsel. “IRS Counsel subsequently determined that IRS did not have the legal authority to deny payments to those who filed a return for 2019, even if they were deceased at the time of payment,” said the GAO. “IRS Counsel further advised—exercising discretion provided for in the statute—to apply the same set of processing rules to recipients who had filed a 2018 return but not yet a 2019 return. IRS officials said on the basis of this determination, they did not exclude decedents in their programming requirements.”

Mandate To Distribute Quickly

Another reason for not including death records as a validation step to stop payments to dead people was the CARES Act mandate to deliver stimulus checks “as rapidly as possible.” The GAO report cites that Treasury officials relied on this phrase in determining how to best fulfill the CARES Act directive. To expedite delivery of the first three batches of payments, Treasury and the IRS leveraged the operational policies and procedures that were developed to distribute stimulus payments in 2008. The 2008 policies and procedures “did not include using death records as a filter to halt payments to decedents.”

The report highlights that Treasury’s explanation was not satisfactory to the GAO given that the GAO had identified the death record issue in 2013 and the IRS had implemented corrective measures. “Bypassing this control for the economic impact payments, which has been in place for the past seven years, substantially increases the risk of potentially making improper payments to decedents,” stated the GAO.

GAO Recommendations:

The GAO issued recommendations to the IRS and Treasury. They suggest that Congress “provide Treasury with access to the Social Security Administration’s full set of death records, and require that Treasury consistently use it, to help reduce similar types of improper payments.” Additionally, they recommendations that the IRS “should consider cost-effective options for notifying ineligible recipients how to return payments.”

The IRS issued a notice saying that stimulus payments made to dead people must be returned; however, the GAO states that the IRS has not taken, nor does it have any plans to take, additional steps toward recovering the invalid payments.

